IndyCar Champion Teases NASCAR Debut Days After Rival Driver’s Backhanded Comments

Being a phenomenon in IndyCar is not enough for Alex Palou. After winning four straight championships and defending the title in 2026, Palou now wants to test his limits. Not only is he looking prepared for the IndyCar 2026 season with a victory at St. Pete, but he is also ready to utilize their latest partnership with one of the biggest names in American motorsports.

Alex Palou aims for NASCAR entry in 2026

It is clear that IndyCar and NASCAR have a set plan for the 2026 season. With multiple double-header weekends, they are aiming to provide more racing action to the fans. Palou’s rival, Pato O’Ward, didn’t appreciate the idea a few days back, as he felt like IndyCar doesn’t get the limelight it deserves when clubbed together with NASCAR.

“Already tired of IndyCar being like the support race. We are always the sideshow. It’s great for the fans, but not for us,” he said.

However, after Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton doubled down on the argument on why they are better, O’Ward later tweeted sarcastically, “I stand corrected, i’m so happy to be here with NASCAR this weekend🤝😆.”

But the popular opinion is positive, and like Palou, many others are supporting this move. “Hope we have more of these,” said the Phoenix winner Josef Newgarden recently.

On the topic of NASCAR and IndyCar racing together on weekends, Palou says, “If I knew they (NASCAR) were racing with us this weekend, I would have done it. But in my opinion I would have to do a road course first.”

Palou is yet to take part in any stock car racing. However, he has considerable experience in driving outside the open-wheel discipline. Using his time with other racing series as a foundation, Palou wants to drive in NASCAR. And just like other drivers, he wants to test his skills out on a road course first.

Imago November 19, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: ALEX PALOU, Driver, Chip Ganassi Racing and the winner of the 109th Indianapolis 500, points to his face on the Borg-Warner Trophy during the unveiling event at the Above Event Center in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs355 20251119_zsp_s355_041 Copyright: xJustinxSickingx

Even though both IndyCar and NASCAR run ovals, drivers from different disciplines generally like to race on road courses to have a fighting chance against the other veterans in the sport. But Palou is not the only driver from his discipline to think of trying out NASCAR.

Earlier, IndyCar veterans Dario Franchitti and James Hinchcliffe took advantage of the NASCAR Truck Series and IndyCar doubleheader by trying their luck in the race. Hinchcliffe even posted a top 10 finish, looking forward to more racing in NASCAR.

While Palou regrets not taking part in NASCAR this weekend, Phoenix has left him sour with a massive points deficit.

Alex Palou gets crashed out of Phoenix

With a victory at St. Pete, it was clear that Alex Palou is very serious about the 2026 season. It already looked like the Chip Ganassi Racing driver was ahead of the competition. Starting at the Phoenix oval in P10, Palou was looking stable and fast enough for the weekend. As the race progressed, he would slot himself into P3, running behind David Malukas and Josef Newgarden.

Unfortunately, his runaway performance came to a brutal halt when he made a grave misjudgment and drove into Rinus VeeKay. While VeeKay was trying to make a move on Palou as he took the top lane, Palou closed the door on him suddenly, causing him to make contact with his car.

And with that, the infallible Alex Palou was out of the race in a wreck. “I haven’t been able to see it,” Palou said, noting a replay. “I just, I don’t know if I just squeezed someone or someone was trying to get there. Yeah, I mean, I don’t know. I didn’t think there was anybody there.

“I need to see if there was really that space or not, but yeah, it’s unfortunate that we ended up in the wall so early and not even trying, but it’s racing.” Not only that, his actions also left VeeKay fuming about potential suspension damage.

It’s unfortunate, but Alex Palou did not become a four-time champion for nothing. He should bounce back soon and definitely make up the points deficit from Phoenix. And who knows, maybe he might also do it with a subsequent top-10 finish in a NASCAR race that weekend.