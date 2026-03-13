Denny Hamlin Warns Dire Ending for Chris Gabehart & Co. as Spire’s ‘False’ Claims Come to Light

The ongoing Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports fiasco involving Chris Gabehart is a bittersweet situation for Denny Hamlin. Having worked with Gabehart for more than half a decade, he is now caught in tension between his team and the former ally. But when the moment of truth finally arrives, Hamlin has hinted that things may not go well for his former colleague and Spire.

Denny Hamlin pokes at Gabehart with strong consequences

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From his official social media account, Denny Hamlin shared a reaction to the ongoing fiasco between JGR and Spire. Sharing his thoughts on X, the #11 driver wrote, “I know how those end when the rubber meets the road…”

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Hamlin’s tweet was in response to insider John Newby’s X’s post, where he shared the 22-page declaration that Chris Gabehart filed recently against the lawsuit. According to Gabehart and Spire, JGR broke a $100,000 agreement.

In their defense, Jeff Dickerson’s team stated that JGR did not imply with the agreement that was mutually agreed upon last year. Under the agreement, Spire allowed car chief Robert Smith to go to Ty Gibbs’ car in 2025.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 25: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Toyota talks to crew chief Chris Gabehart prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 25, 2024, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA.

Upon agreeing to it, JGR allegedly confirmed to trade one of its competition employees, and just in case it does not happen, they will compensate with $100,000. This was one of the responses that Spire and Gabehart shared against JGR.

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And the latest reaction by Hamlin added a new dynamic to the case, as he seemingly called out Spire Motorsports and Chris Gabehart’s statements, implying they may not hold up as the matter progresses in court.

Meanwhile, Gabehart and Spire said that since the role of the former at Spire is not the same as that of JGR, Joe Gibbs’ team cannot technically stop him from working.

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This directly goes against the aforementioned breach of contract, where Spire alleged $100,000 in due payment. This is primarily because Gabehart, who was a former JGR competition employee, has reportedly started working with Spire. Under this scenario, Spire, on one side, is utilizing Gabehart, which falls under the agreement.

In a nutshell, Denny Hamlin tried to warn of the consequences of the lawsuit to his former ally and Spire Motorsports. While Hamlin indirectly pointed at them, it was far from the case with Joe Gibbs.

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JGR owner stands firm on lawsuit case

Joe Gibbs Racing’s owner, Joe Gibbs, decided to stay firm with his team and what he feels is right. Speaking about the lawsuit, Mr. Gibbs stated that he would continue to battle for justice in the Chris Gabehart situation.

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“I’m just going to continue to fight for what’s right,” said Joe Gibbs, via Courthouse News Service.

While the court has yet to deliver a verdict, as per Joe Gibbs Racing, they believe that Chris Gabehart stole competition data and passed it to Spire Motorsports to give them a competitive advantage.

Accusing Spire and Gabehart, they filed a lawsuit. Meanwhile, defending themselves, Gabehart and Jeff Dickerson’s team shared their respective responses. With that said, it will be interesting to see if Joe Gibbs Racing wins the lawsuit or Spire Motorsports and Chris Gabehart end up winning it instead.