Jimmie Johnson Given $500,000 Worth of Leeway After Cashing In on Controversial Daytona 500 Rule

Helio Castroneves’ open exemption provision last year created a controversy after NASCAR did not allow the same for Mike Wallace, a former driver in the series. Fans and experts questioned the sanctity of the rule after Wallace shared his thoughts on social media. Coming into 2026, NASCAR once again is allowing the open exemption rule, and this time Jimmie Johnson will participate, cashing in on a decent $500,000 paycheck.

Jimmie Johnson’s Exemption Provision explored

Renowned NASCAR spotter Freddie Kraft recently sat down with journalist Bob Pockrass to discuss the upcoming Daytona 500 in the Door Bumper Clear podcast. While speaking about the race, they mentioned how Johnson is set to race in the mega event, using the Open Exemption Rule.

“I don’t love anybody getting a provisional in the race, but yeah, if somebody’s gonna get it, he should get it. Last year, Helio got it right?” Kraft said, speaking about how Castroneves raced last year using the same rule.

Following this, Pockrass highlighted the stakes involved in the Daytona 500 and the $500,000 Johnson can claim from the race, given the prize purse of the Great American Race is nearly $30 million.

“But remember, last year it was like if you don’t make it in regularly, then you can fall back on it. Now you gotta say I’m going to take it before the race weekend. I mean, that’s a lot of money. I mean, you’re talking to them; that’s a potential half a million dollars,” Pockrass said.

Going by NASCAR’s rulebook, the Open Exemption Provision allows a world-class driver to race in the Cup Series. A team with which the driver will race must request the provisional before 90 days of the event. Any driver with global fame can apply to race in NASCAR using this rule, something Helio Castroneves, a renowned IndyCar driver, did in 2025. Coming into 2026, Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series winner, Hall of Famer, and former star driver, surely qualifies as a candidate.

However, this rule is considered controversial after NASCAR did not allow Wallace to run in last year’s Daytona 500, citing racing inactivity in major speedways with the Next Gen Cars. For Castroneves, who also raced in the Truck Series last year at the Daytona International Speedway, this was not the case.

The race, where Johnson will start as the 41st driver, will take place on Sunday, February 15, at 2:30 PM ET. He will drive for his team, the Legacy Motor Club, and drive the #84 Toyota Camry XSE, powered by Carvana.

Jimmie Johnson hailed his sponsor ahead of the mega Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson, the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, has extended his agreement with Carvana, as the 2026 season will be the fifth consecutive year of their partnership. Johnson will enter the 68th running of the Great American Race for the fourth consecutive time after finishing third last year.

“Carvana has been an incredible partner, and every season we’ve found new ways to celebrate what makes racing so special,” Johnson said in a team news release, sharing his thoughts on Carvana. “This year’s scheme is sharp, it’s fresh, and I can’t wait for fans to see it on the track in Daytona.”

Carvana has been Johnson’s partner since 2021, following his transition from a full-time NASCAR Cup Series drive to the IndyCar Series. Carvana is a Phoenix-based platform that was founded in 2012 and specializes in buying and selling used cars online.

With that said, it will be interesting to see if Jimmie Johnson, who won the Daytona 500 twice, can perform on D-Day.