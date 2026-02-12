Joe Gibbs Refuses to Address Chris Gabehart’s Mysterious Exit Amid Growing Speculation

After spending more than a decade and leading Denny Hamlin to multiple victories, Chris Gabehart suddenly parted ways with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025. His exit remains a mystery, and what’s even more mysterious is how no one seems to be talking about it. Joe Gibbs‘ recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio did not seem to answer these questions either.

Joe Gibbs refrains from providing an explanation

When Gibbs was asked about Gabehart and his sudden exit as the Director of Competition from the team on air, he seemingly diverted the topic, avoiding shedding light on the internal matters of the team and the decisions that might have led to this situation.

“Yeah, after the season Chris and I met, and after the season we just decided to go our separate ways.”

Instead, the JGR team owner started discussing their plans for the current season. It involves the reprise of Wally Brown in his previous role, moving into the 2026 season.

“What we did is Wally Brown came back because he had been in that role. He had been working less time with us, like three days a week. We brought Wally back, and he is great in that role. We just had our competition meeting yesterday, and then we have four others that work on a committee.”

Joe Gibbs then explains how his team works and what the true role of the competition department is.

“Then, they’re focused on week to week. We have other people that assist them. But they are the ones that have to make our cars go fast. They’re focused on week-to-week going fast. And everybody in the company, including me, assists them. We don’t direct them; we assist them, and my job is to get them the money it takes and the people it takes to help us go fast.

“And so, everybody in the company is kind of working with that committee. That’s where we are now, and instead of having one person as a competition director, we actually have that committee.”

For now, all signs point to the fact that Joe Gibbs does not want to discuss the departure of his former Director of Competition. For better or for worse, his team is already starting to move on, and it is highly unlikely that they are going to release an official statement that answers the lingering questions.

That’s still the opinion of the team owner. What about the driver who succeeded under Gabehart’s tenure?

Denny Hamlin downplays the effects of Chris Gabehart’s exit

Kevin Harvick rightly points out that Gabehart was crucial to Denny Hamlin’s success. He was able to win a lot of races with Hamlin and secure success for the team in other divisions too. So, ultimately, it would be Hamlin who would face the brunt of this situation. But the 23XI Racing owner and No. 11 driver for JGR doesn’t feel like it’s going to be any different for him.

“It’s a little different. I’m used to having Chris (Gabehart) there. But we also have the experience of Wally Brown, who’s been in that role as competition director in many of the heyday years of JGR and their performance. I think he can step in there and do the role.”

Moreover, Hamlin emphasizes that Brown was always a part of the team. Hence, he can smoothly transition into the role without creating any hiccups. According to Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and his departure won’t shake the team as badly as it is being portrayed.

“He never left; he was always in those competition meetings. So, he can just kind of pick up that quarterback role. I think that he got to observe some things that Chris Gabehart did last year that he can refine. Even he admittedly said that he thought that was a good direction and pickup from where he left off. So I’m confident that JGR can have so much depth within the race team that they can find a way to make it work.”

