Kelley Earnhardt Takes Backhanded Jab at NASCAR Reporter as Dale Earnhardt’s Shadow Eclipses Grandson

In motorsports, it is easy to get overshadowed by the legacy of your family. Especially when your surname is something like Earnhardt, Schumacher, Elliott, or Andretti. As a driver, Wyatt Miller sometimes faces a similar situation in his career. A recent post on social media was the prime example of the burden that those surnames carry.

While reporting on an incident from late model stock car racing, reporter Matt Weaver used Dale Earnhardt‘s name to talk about Wyatt Miller. “Dale Earnhardt’s grandson involved in a ‘monster truck’ Late Model incident tonight.”

It was a harmless comment, but it omitted the racer’s name in favor of his famous grandfather. Kelley Earnhardt rightfully called him out for not using Wyatt’s real name instead. “Matt—his name is Wyatt Miller.”

Wyatt Miller, who is at the start of his racing career, has yet to make a national breakthrough in stock car racing. Nevertheless, he is already rising to the top layer with his talent. The defending champion of the AMSOIL Champ Off-Road Series Pro Spec championship will be competing across more than 30 events in his 2026 calendar.

As a racer, he is already able to claw back against the veterans while competing in late model stock car racing. “It’s a lot more fun, so much more speed. I ran Vado (Raceway Park) last November and went from 18th to third in my first [360] Sprint Car race, so it was pretty cool.”

At the age of 14, it is pretty clear that he is doing his best to try and live up to his family’s legacy. With a sponsor like Bass Pro Shops by his side, Miller is making a name for himself. He has more than 70 career wins in 5 seasons racing in various divisions. However, as Matt Weaver replies to Kelley Earnhardt, he makes it clear that just Wyatt’s name itself is still not enough.

“I’ve got a business to run.” With those words, it was visible that Wyatt Miller is simply not famous enough to be profitable. Dale Earnhardt and his surname are still some of the biggest brands in NASCAR and the American racing scene as a whole.

In other words, his grandfather’s achievements are overshadowing Wyatt Miller’s efforts simply because he is still not accomplished enough.

The entire situation represents a rather difficult situation in the stock car racing industry.

Is NASCAR still hung up on previous generations?

In NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt is one of the greatest racers. This year, the sport remembered him on his 25th death anniversary at the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt and his legacy are one of the most discussed topics in NASCAR.

There are countless shows and documentaries dedicated to his name. It almost makes it seem like the sport and media are too focused on Earnhardt Sr. The subsequent use of his name in marketing and media is often a cause of frustration for NASCAR fans.

The community believes that media networks use his name for the simplest reasons possible. In comparison, legends like Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson, who are on the same level as Dale Earnhardt, if not less, are often overlooked.

While Petty, Earnhardt, and Johnson share the same statistics in NASCAR, they do not get the spotlight they deserve. Matt Weaver’s reply to Kelley Earnhardt reveals the dark side of this entire situation. In a sport that relies more on the foundations of the older generation to market itself, younger racers are often overshadowed.

In the current NASCAR grid, there are multiple drivers who have proven their grit and talent on numerous occasions. Often, their racecraft exceeds the likes of Petty, Earnhardt, and other legends. Yet, they never really get a special feature in the media, let alone a documentary in their name.

Kyle Busch is one of the most successful drivers in all three NASCAR national series combined. However, Busch’s name does not get the same kind of recognition as one of the greatest. The way media relies on established drivers as profitable brands creates a difficult situation for the present drivers and the NASCAR community.

Drivers like Chase Elliott are still chasing the ghost of their parents’ fame. While on the other hand, fans are feeling saturated with the same names being thrown around casually on every occasion.