Kevin Harvick’s Son Keelan Issues Blunt 6-Word Answer After Pulling Off the Unthinkable

Before retiring as a driver, Kevin Harvick left NASCAR as one of the sport’s most renowned names. But he made sure the name ‘Harvick’ stays active on the racing scene. Keelan Harvick, his son, burst on the racing scene and did the unthinkable. The junior Harvick made the “like father like son” phrase come true, as Kevin went on to share what made him so good.

Kevin on Keelan’s secret to early success

Following Keelan’s recent victory at the IceBreaker at Florence, he appeared for an interview, where he revealed the secret behind his success. “Just a lot of practice, right?” Harvick Jr. said in the Short Track Scene on X, summing it up in six words. But that’s not all.

Following this, the 13-year-old racing sensation unraveled how he often excelled at that track, banking on his previous experience. As he became the youngest winner of the Icebreaker with the LMSC win, here’s what Keelan added:

“This is where I pretty much started racing cars and drove for about two years, and after everyone’s eliminated I’m here, and it’s a lot of time, effort, and practice has gone into this. But it’s been worth it, and it was really fun.”

Keelan’s recent win comes as a stunning display of racing talent as he picked up three back-to-back wins at the Florence Motor Speedway. Given how hard it is to navigate around this track due to its demanding and abrasive nature, one must laud the 13-year-old’s unthinkable achievement.

Prior to his Florence Motor Speedway IceBreaker record, he became the youngest winner of the Snowflake 125 in December last year. Keelan’s incredible performance at the Florence Motor Speedway is a result of his prior experience racing at this track.

Banking on it, the son of the 2014 Cup Series champion won the CARS Tour of the Pro Late Model Series in August last year. Besides this, he also picked up multiple wins, especially Pro Late Model at the Kern Raceway, when he went head-to-head against his father, Kevin Harvick.

The Harvick father-son duo competed against each other, most recently at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. But interestingly, Keelan ended up on top on more than one occasion.

Given how Kevin Harvick was out of action for a couple of years with the Late Model Series, one should not be surprised. With that said, the former Stewart-Haas Racing star teased a comeback.

Kevin Harvick teased a return to NASCAR

The 2026 season has seen a series of returns where former drivers decided to come back to racing. From Tony Stewart’s Truck Series return to Kurt Busch’s International Race of Champions, there have been a couple of names.

Speaking along the same lines, Harvick, who raced with Stewart and Busch in the Cup Series, also teased a return.

Sharing his thoughts, Harvick said, “I might just make a comeback, why not? Tony Stewart’s going to drive the truck race at Daytona. Why not? What should we race? I’m starting to get the bug again, I think. Cup is too much work. What could I just get in and drive?”

With 121 wins across all three NASCAR national series races, a Cup Series and two Busch Series (O’Reilly Auto Parts) championships, Kevin Harvick can send ripples across the motorsports fraternity if he decides to return.