Kyle Busch Makes 7-Word Promise to Richard Childress to Set Expectations Straight for NASCAR 2026

The last two seasons for Kyle Busch have been anything but underwhelming. The two-time Cup Series winner, who is regarded as one of the best drivers in the sport, has been without a win. And yes, without a single victory in the top-tier stock car racing since 2023.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Busch, who is currently 40 years old, sees his time running away, he still has time to make amends. As a star driver for his team, the #18 man is now desperate to go back to winning ways and has promised his team and Richard Childress the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Busch is desperate to make amends in 2026

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, 2023, was the last time Kyle Busch won a race. From then on, it’s been nearly 1000 days since he stepped up on the top of the podium to celebrate. After spending two years without a win (2024, 2025), Busch is ready to go again in the upcoming season.

With the Daytona 500 nearly a month away, the first point-paying race of the season, Busch came clean with his purpose for the new season. In a recent interview with the Burn Boot Camp Podcast, where he was sitting with his wife, Samantha Busch, here’s what the RCR driver said:

“I would say, uh, race goals, professional goals would be obviously getting back to victory lane, winning races again. Um, last year I won in the Truck series, but you got to win in the Cup series. So, uh, that’s a big goal. We’ve got a new crew chief, so a new leader of our team who’s coming on board this year. So, we’re excited for him and that opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Oct 25, 2025 Martinsville, Virginia, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch 8 before NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Practice and Qualifying at Martinsville Speedway.

This was not all. The #18 driver also promised Childress and the entire Richard Childress Racing team to come back stronger, get back to the victory lane, and fight for the championship. Sharing a seven-word promise, here’s what the Cup Series star further added:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“So, we want to go out there and put Richard Childress back into victory lane. We want to make the playoffs. We want to go race, uh, for a championship. Um, and from there personally, um, I mean, I don’t know.”

In 2025, Kyle Busch finished the season in 21st place. As he failed to win a race, he did not qualify for the playoffs and championship. With just 737 points to his name, Busch had only eight Top 10s to his name, a performance regarded as underwhelming from a driver of his level.

The year before, in 2024, Busch’s year went below average once again, where he finished in 20th place, with just nine Top 10s under his belt. Busch’s last appearance in the playoffs was in the 2023 season. Even after a stellar regular season, the #18 driver had to end his year in 14th place. All in all, this goes on to show how Busch had been facing a downward spiral when it comes to the Cup Series, the most recent one coming in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Busch reflected on the 2025 season

Ahead of the conclusion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Busch let his feelings be known. Speaking about his past year, here’s how the Richard Childress Racing star summed up his outings just before the season finale at Phoenix:

“I’m not giving grades. It hasn’t been a good one. We all know that and got to get better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a known fact that expectations run high for Busch, who has yet to deliver and live up to his name. At the same time, his teammate, Austin Dillon, the grandson of Richard Childress, played a bigger role in the team.

Dillon, who won the race in Richmond last year, replicated his 2024 season. In a way, he has been the only driver with a win in the Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing for the last two years.