Kyle Busch & Wife Samantha Goes Public on Their Faith as NASCAR Power Couples Leave Traditional Christianity

Kyle and his wife, Samantha Busch, have always been upfront about their religion and the way they practice it. They have often relied on it to navigate their personal struggles, their challenges with conceiving, and racing. So much so that they did not bother stepping back from traditional Christianity and carried their beliefs in a new form.

Kyle and Samantha Busch’s religious affiliations

Samantha Busch recently invited her husband, Kyle, as a guest on her YouTube podcast, Certified Oversharer, where we saw Kyle living up to the show’s name. While speaking about how their faith has been an intricate part of their lives, the Richard Childress Racing driver said:

“Well, I think that obviously the closeness to God and the things of trying to mirror his way of how he was perceived on earth, and to help deliver his message and bring more people into the faith, and all that sort of thing into Christianity. And it’s just, I think you have certainly poured it on a lot over the last few years.

Reiterating the same, Mrs. Busch opened up as she reflected on their common faith. Opening up on this, she mentioned how, as a catholic, she followed the ritual wholeheartedly since her childhood, but things changed after she started going to church.

“I know what you’re saying,” she said. “I grew up Catholic, and I never understood much of anything, and it was very much like—I don’t say like a ritual, but like you stood up, you knelt, you did this, and you did that. Where, like at a Christian church, I feel very much more at home because you get to sing, and I feel like the message is just so much more casual, and I’m able to like understand and apply it.”

Both Samantha and Kyle Busch have grown up following Christianity, as they were catholic to be precise. However, the power couple resonated with the shift in belief as they started going to church, and things began to look more transparent for them, which was not the case in their Catholic upbringing, as they said in the podcast.

In doing so, the couple grew a sense of strong belief, which they have often channeled into finding strength in God during difficult times, including experiencing miscarriages and, at one point, nearing divorce.

Moreover, their strong belief also led them to ‘give back’ to the world through philanthropic affiliations, such as the Bundle of Joy Fund, which helps couples with the costs of IVF treatments. While the Busch couple highlighted how religion plays a big part in their life, while picking up the racing number for their daughter, they went through an unconventional way instead of following it very religiously.

Kyle and Samantha Busch pick their daughter’s racing number strangely

During the same podcast segment, Kyle and his wife, Samantha Busch, explained how they chose the racing number for their daughter, Lennix Busch. Speaking about it, the couple revealed that they resorted to numerology to choose the number.

“Well, she already picked out her number,” Mrs. Busch said. “She’s already picked out her car, though. We’re changing her number. I mean, her number’s close. She wants 67 obviously, whereas we want her to be 777 because you’re seven years apart from your sibling.”

Reiterating the same, Busch said, “I am too, and so are Brexton and Lennix……so we thought 777 would be cool. And I also think there’s like the Vegas tie. It’s a lot. It was actually really cool.”

Notably, Kyle, Samantha, and Brexton all have a seven-year gap to their siblings. Kyle Busch’s elder brother, a former NASCAR driver, Kurt Busch, is seven years older than him, while Samantha and her sister, Sarah Harshman, also share a gap of seven years.

Interestingly, Brexton Busch, who was born in 2015, has a seven-year gap to his sister, Lennix Busch, who was born in 2022 via surrogate. With the racing number locked in, it will be interesting to see if Lennix Busch follows the family tradition and gets down to race.