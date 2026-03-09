NASCAR Schedule Las Vegas: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Lineup, Purse & More

After the chaos at Phoenix, where we finally saw a second winner, the NASCAR Cup Series now heads to the final track of the West Coast swing. The Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the first intermediate-track test of the 2026 season, set to host events from March 14 to 15. Let’s take a complete look at the schedule, lineup, purse, and more.
The main event, the Pennzoil 400, is going to be a three-stage event covering 400 miles in total. The event’s support race is going to be the NASCAR O’Reilly Series, The LiUNA! The racing action begins on Saturday, March 14.
The first event of the day is the O’Reilly Series practice session, which starts at noon, followed by the qualifying. The NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying will take place midway through the day, eventually giving way to Saturday’s race, The LiUNA! On Sunday, the final event of the race week takes place as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the Pennzoil 400 event.
Where to watch the Pennzoil 400 weekend in 2026?
The Pennzoil 400 race will be broadcast by FOX on FS1. Meanwhile, the practice and qualifying sessions for the same will be handled by Amazon Prime. The entire O’Reilly series sessions, including the practice, qualifying, and race, will be broadcast solely by The CW.
NASCAR Pennzoil 400: TV timings for each session
The timings for the sessions with the scheduled number of laps in each stage are as follows:
- Saturday: 12:00 p.m. ET – O’Reilly Series practice; 1:05 p.m. ET – O’Reilly Series qualifying; 2:30 p.m. ET – Cup Series practice; 3:40 p.m. ET – Cup Series qualifying; 5:30 p.m. ET – The LiUNA (45-45-110 laps)
- Sunday: 4:00 p.m. ET – Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (80-85-102 laps)
Josh Berry won the Las in 2025 for Wood Brothers Racing. The 1.5-mile-long intermediate speedway is widely known among drivers for featuring a lot of traditional racing action. Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano are tied for the most wins here (4), while the track is home to two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.
NASCAR Pennzoil 400: Driver lineup
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|A. J. Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|88
|Connor Zilisch (R)
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
NASCAR Pennzoil 400 purse
While the purse for the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in 2026 has not been officially released yet, it should easily be similar to last year’s purse, which was $11,055,250 in total for the Cup Series. Meanwhile, the O’Reilly Series had a purse of $1,651,939.
The odds for the race are not released yet. However, based on the results at the track, Hendrick Motorsports is one of the strongest contenders. As for conditions, tire falloff is going to be a very important factor this weekend.