NASCAR Schedule Las Vegas: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Lineup, Purse & More

Rohan Singh

Mar 9, 2026 | 5:59 PM EDT

NASCAR Schedule Las Vegas: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Lineup, Purse & More

Rohan Singh

Mar 9, 2026 | 5:59 PM EDT

After the chaos at Phoenix, where we finally saw a second winner, the NASCAR Cup Series now heads to the final track of the West Coast swing. The Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the first intermediate-track test of the 2026 season, set to host events from March 14 to 15. Let’s take a complete look at the schedule, lineup, purse, and more.

The main event, the Pennzoil 400, is going to be a three-stage event covering 400 miles in total. The event’s support race is going to be the NASCAR O’Reilly Series, The LiUNA! The racing action begins on Saturday, March 14.

The first event of the day is the O’Reilly Series practice session, which starts at noon, followed by the qualifying. The NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying will take place midway through the day, eventually giving way to Saturday’s race, The LiUNA! On Sunday, the final event of the race week takes place as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the Pennzoil 400 event.

Where to watch the Pennzoil 400 weekend in 2026?

The Pennzoil 400 race will be broadcast by FOX on FS1. Meanwhile, the practice and qualifying sessions for the same will be handled by Amazon Prime. The entire O’Reilly series sessions, including the practice, qualifying, and race, will be broadcast solely by The CW.

NASCAR Pennzoil 400: TV timings for each session

The timings for the sessions with the scheduled number of laps in each stage are as follows:

  • Saturday: 12:00 p.m. ET – O’Reilly Series practice; 1:05 p.m. ET – O’Reilly Series qualifying; 2:30 p.m. ET – Cup Series practice; 3:40 p.m. ET – Cup Series qualifying; 5:30 p.m. ET – The LiUNA (45-45-110 laps)
  • Sunday: 4:00 p.m. ET – Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (80-85-102 laps)

article-image

Imago

Josh Berry won the Las in 2025 for Wood Brothers Racing. The 1.5-mile-long intermediate speedway is widely known among drivers for featuring a lot of traditional racing action. Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano are tied for the most wins here (4), while the track is home to two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

NASCAR Pennzoil 400: Driver lineup

No.DriverTeamManufacturer
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsFord
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
7Daniel SuárezSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingChevrolet
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
16A. J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingFord
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingToyota
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamChevrolet
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubToyota
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubToyota
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingChevrolet
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingFord
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
88Connor Zilisch (R)Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
97Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingChevrolet

NASCAR Pennzoil 400 purse

While the purse for the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in 2026 has not been officially released yet, it should easily be similar to last year’s purse, which was $11,055,250 in total for the Cup Series. Meanwhile, the O’Reilly Series had a purse of $1,651,939.

The odds for the race are not released yet. However, based on the results at the track, Hendrick Motorsports is one of the strongest contenders. As for conditions, tire falloff is going to be a very important factor this weekend.

