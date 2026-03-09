NASCAR Schedule Las Vegas: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Lineup, Purse & More

After the chaos at Phoenix, where we finally saw a second winner, the NASCAR Cup Series now heads to the final track of the West Coast swing. The Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the first intermediate-track test of the 2026 season, set to host events from March 14 to 15. Let’s take a complete look at the schedule, lineup, purse, and more.

The main event, the Pennzoil 400, is going to be a three-stage event covering 400 miles in total. The event’s support race is going to be the NASCAR O’Reilly Series, The LiUNA! The racing action begins on Saturday, March 14.

The first event of the day is the O’Reilly Series practice session, which starts at noon, followed by the qualifying. The NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying will take place midway through the day, eventually giving way to Saturday’s race, The LiUNA! On Sunday, the final event of the race week takes place as the Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the Pennzoil 400 event.

Where to watch the Pennzoil 400 weekend in 2026?

The Pennzoil 400 race will be broadcast by FOX on FS1. Meanwhile, the practice and qualifying sessions for the same will be handled by Amazon Prime. The entire O’Reilly series sessions, including the practice, qualifying, and race, will be broadcast solely by The CW.

NASCAR Pennzoil 400: TV timings for each session

The timings for the sessions with the scheduled number of laps in each stage are as follows:

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. ET – O’Reilly Series practice; 1:05 p.m. ET – O’Reilly Series qualifying; 2:30 p.m. ET – Cup Series practice; 3:40 p.m. ET – Cup Series qualifying; 5:30 p.m. ET – The LiUNA (45-45-110 laps)

Sunday: 4:00 p.m. ET – Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (80-85-102 laps)

Josh Berry won the Las in 2025 for Wood Brothers Racing. The 1.5-mile-long intermediate speedway is widely known among drivers for featuring a lot of traditional racing action. Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano are tied for the most wins here (4), while the track is home to two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

NASCAR Pennzoil 400: Driver lineup

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Daniel Suárez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 A. J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch (R) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Pennzoil 400 purse

While the purse for the NASCAR Pennzoil 400 in 2026 has not been officially released yet, it should easily be similar to last year’s purse, which was $11,055,250 in total for the Cup Series. Meanwhile, the O’Reilly Series had a purse of $1,651,939.

The odds for the race are not released yet. However, based on the results at the track, Hendrick Motorsports is one of the strongest contenders. As for conditions, tire falloff is going to be a very important factor this weekend.