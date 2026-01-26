NASCAR Extends $60M Power Move to NFL & More as France Family Seeks More Money After Lawsuit Setback

Among other things, last year was financially disappointing for NASCAR. The charter lawsuit settlement with Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing has them scratching their heads to pay back $364.7 million in damages. On top of this, it’s also lost revenue overall due to a lack of attendance and broadcasting issues. NASCAR is desperate to stabilize things again, and in that desperation, they have now reached out to the NFL and other sports with an idea.

NASCAR’s production hub is its savior

Opened in 2023, NASCAR’s North Carolina-based production hub was the single biggest boost to its digital ecosystem. NASCAR and its media partners managed to claim nearly $60 million worth of creative space and innovation. But with their revenue running short, this same production hub has become NASCAR’s best bet for getting back on track.

Brian Herbst, NASCAR’s EVP and chief media and revenue officer, explains how the production hub can help other sporting leagues. He outlines the major benefits that involve multiple applications, including graphics, staffing, budgeting, and even full production efforts.

“[NASCAR’s involvement] can be customized for each one of the projects,” Herbst said. “For instance, we have motorsports expertise today, so we feel perfectly comfortable making recommendations around talent for the CW programs. But if we end up being in the golf business or the college basketball business, that’s probably one where we would expect the third party to play a larger role in the talent side, and maybe we’re more just a technical resource for them.”

NASCAR’s biggest weapon is its ability to produce nearly 600 and more live events per year. The production hub is also mostly free during the weekdays since NASCAR primarily relies on weekends. This can help sports like the NFL, college football, or others for their midweek games, practice coverage, or even behind-the-scenes content at a lower cost.

Herbst clarified that while their main goal and theme remain motorsports, they are not against using the resources for what they’re meant for.

“The engineering team is an engineering team that can deliver signals anywhere in the world, and it doesn’t matter what video signals those are or data — they’ll get to the right place,” he added.

And this is not the first time NASCAR has extended its services to other sports. During Florida’s evacuation owing to a hurricane, NASCAR helped the PGA Tour in 2024. The PGA staffers were able to set up and produce their own content channels within two days of discussion with Herbst.

Matt Roper, NASCAR’s managing director, extended his offer to the other sports business with a frank proposal. “We are open for business, so anybody that wants to come, bring it on and we’ll have a conversation.”

Their lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports sure took a toll on them. But the sport is already starting to make amends, and it seems that their latest decision is also a step forward in the same direction.

NASCAR and 23XI Racing set to share sponsors for the 2026 season

Hardee’s is becoming the link that bridges the gap created between NASCAR and 23XI Racing in 2025. The two will share the same sponsors during the 2025 season. As insider Kenny Wallace explains, it is a decision that is quite surprising considering that the wounds are still not healed properly.

“I know a couple people, I know a driver and car owner that were suing each other and were still going to dinner. So 23XI sues NASCAR, and now they’re sharing Hardee’s as the sponsor cuz Hardee’s is like the official sponsor of NASCAR. When you grow older like me, you’ll realize that people can MF each other and go and put their arm around each other. It’s the craziest damn thing.”

While his opinion was rather hilarious, it also outlines the way the sport behaves. Both teams and the sport need sponsors to stay alive and conduct day-to-day operations. For NASCAR and 23XI Racing, the millions of dollars that Hardee’s is bringing is more important than the personal feud they might’ve had.

What do you think of NASCAR’s new plans and their idea of sharing sponsors with 23XI Racing? Do you think that the sport is on track to repair the damage that was done?