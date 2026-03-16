NASCAR Fans Divided as Carson Hocevar Exploits Dale Earnhardt’s Legacy in Bold Move

Over the years, Carson Hocevar has pulled off multiple moves both on and off the track that put him in the limelight. From wrecking other drivers to being unapologetic about it. Yet, Hocevar grabbed attention for an entirely different reason recently, and that involved Dale Earnhardt, which earned him mixed reactions from fans.

Carson Hocevar’s latest merchandise move

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Ahead of the Cup Series race at Las Vegas on Sunday, Carson Hocevar revealed a T-shirt with “the Hurricane” written on the front. Above the main graphic, “Carson Hocevar 77” was written, and just beneath it, there was a Chevrolet.

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Interestingly, the Spire Motorsports driver put an image of a Chevrolet, which coincides drastically with Dale Earnhardt’s Richard Childress Racing ride from the 1998 Cup Series season. The original one was #3 Goodwrench Plus Chevrolet, with the iconic Monte Carlo at the front.

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Imitating it, Carson Hocevar put the car on his shirt and put it up for sale as authorized merchandise. The price of the shirt is $35 each, but fans can buy it with two interest-free installments costing $17.5 each. Notably, Carson Hocevar earned himself the name Hurricane Hocevar because of his on-track antics.

The #77 driver is often aggressive, and his driving style and ability to create chaos and destruction on the tracks earned him the nickname. It was initially coined by broadcaster Leigh Diffey of NBC in 2025, connecting him to the Hurricane.

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Ever since, NASCAR fans liked the moniker and have been using it to relate to him. As he put the moniker on the merchandise, fans shared a bittersweet reaction.

Fans react to Carson Hocevar’s merchandise

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Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Buddy, get your own personality that isn’t just ‘hehehe, I’m Dale Earnhardt,’ omg.” With this, the fan wanted to highlight how Carson Hocevar wanted to relate himself to the late Dale Earnhardt.

Another fan wrote, “Are you trying to give yourself a nickname? Doesn’t work like that, bro.” With this, he tried to question Hocevar’s effort to make Hurricane Hocevar a real moniker, such as Dale Earnhardt’s The Intimidator.

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“This isn’t right. Monte Carlo. Give the proceeds to the Earnhardt family,” wrote another fan. With this, the fan wanted to link it back to the 1998 Monte Carlo Goodwrench Plus Chevrolet.

A fan wrote, “A badass nickname needs a badass shirt!” With this, the fan wanted to link the shirt with the driver, using a bold word.

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Another fan wrote, “Fastest preorder of my life.” This fan did not wait a bit before ordering the shirt.

While a section of fans were unhappy with how Carson Hocevar wanted to remain synonymous with Dale Earnhardt, using the moniker and 1998 car, the others found it interesting.