NASCAR Fans Stand Divided Over Clash’s Return to Daytona as Snowstorm Wreaks Havoc Across America

The weather is NASCAR’s and its fans’ biggest enemy right now. The Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem is just days away, and there are already talks about the event’s forfeiture owing to heavy snowstorms in the southern states of America, including North Carolina. As a result, there are talks about moving the race to Daytona, its original home, something that has left the fans divided into two groups.

The Clash has always been the kick-starter for the NASCAR Cup Series over the last few years. Even though it is not a point-paying race, it lays down the foundation for the season and prepares drivers for the massive Daytona 500 two weeks later. However, the ice threat and inclement weather might change how NASCAR starts its season this year.

According to recent weather reports, the Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is currently covered with snow. The latest update says that the snow has been cleared from the track and garage areas, but other areas are still snow-covered, as the temperatures are very cold.

Saturday temperatures are lingering around 17°F to 22°F, while Sunday can go up to 17°F to 28°F. The numbers can even go down as per some experts, and this could be one of the coldest NASCAR races.

According to the updates, if the weather doesn’t improve over the next couple of days, Daytona International Speedway is considering taking over. Daytona naturally has a much larger infrastructure, and the weather conditions are a more feasible alternative. It also helps in terms of distance, as it’s an eight-hour drive or a couple of flight hours from Winston-Salem.

As a former venue of the event, the massive racetrack has been a popular place for fans. It not only has more seats but also has better broadcasting facilities, making it a better overall venue.

However, not all fans want that.

Fans shared mixed reactions over Clash’s venue switch

As the talks are on, fans on social media shared their reactions. One fan shared a unique thought on how fans have two perspectives when it comes to racing at Daytona.

“Yall hate Daytona when we race there and want it when we don’t.” Another fan, sharing his thoughts, wrote that NASCAR should not have left Daytona to move to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum or to Bowman Gray Stadium at all.

“Never should have left. The track isn’t the problem, the drivers and the format are. Pole winners only, it’s a good way to weed out the bs.”

Interestingly, another fan picked on how crashes are frequent at Daytona International Speedway. Writing on the same line, he shared, “Yes i love watching races where no one is in the stands and the entire field wrecks themselves in the first 5 laps.”

“I’m campaigning for a return to Daytona before 2029 for the 50th Anniversary of the event, because yeah too cold, snow, & bc there were 4 lead changes last year with drivers running over guys in front of them like ppl who push shopping carts into your heals in public. Not excited,” wrote another fan, criticizing the chaotic race at the Bowman Gray Stadium last year.

Another fan had a unique idea. Instead of the Cookout Clash, he wanted the Bud Shootout from 1979 back. This is what he wrote on this: “Bring back the Bud Shootout.”

All in all, it will be interesting to see how NASCAR decides to handle the venue and make fans happy.