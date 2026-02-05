NASCAR Garage Comes Together to Pass the Torch as 19-Year-Old Generational Talent Joins Cup Series

Justin Marks shocked the NASCAR fraternity when he announced Connor Zilisch as a full-time driver in the Cup Series for the 2026 season. After replacing Daniel Suarez, Marks decided to put Zilisch in Trackhouse Racing within one year of the 19-year-old’s full-time O’Reilly Auto Parts Series stint. As Zilisch inches closer to his first-ever full-time Cup Series start, he shared how the NASCAR garage came together to welcome him to the ultimate stock car showdown — the Cup Series.

Generational talents reveals on NASCAR advice

During the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium race on Wednesday, Zilisch sat down for an interview. During this time, journalist Matt Weaver asked him for advice from his NASCAR peers ahead of his full-time debut.

“Yeah I mean everybody I’ve talked to has made it clear that it’s gonna be harder than I expect it to be,” Zilisch said on X. “I think that after 10-15 guys that have done it, you know they have told me that and when they finally start syncing and you realize that okay maybe these guys aren’t lying.”

Following this, Zilisch added that he is reluctant to take any pressure. Given that this will be his first year as a Cup Series driver, Mark’s team is unlikely to put pressure on him. Instead, Zilisch would want to go with the flow and enjoy races as they come.

“So, I’ve got some great advice from a lot of people and overall I think the biggest thing is, not let the stress and pressure of racing at the highest level overcome, just life lessons and going out and living out your dream. For me, the biggest thing is, no matter how hard it gets, no matter how many bad days and good days there are gonna be, just remember that you are living the dream, you made it where you wanna be, and just remember to enjoy,” the Trackhouse man further added.

Connor Zilisch will drive the #88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing. He will race alongside Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen. In addition, the 19-year-old will race in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for JR Motorsports on a part-time basis.

Interestingly, Zilisch made a name for himself in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (formerly Xfinity) last year. This was when he won 10 races in a calendar year. However, Zilisch failed to claim the championship, finishing second, six points behind the title winner, Jesse Love.

Considering how magnificent Zilisch performed last year, missing out on the championship showed how ‘unfair’ the playoff format was until 2025. However, as NASCAR changed the format, Zilisch welcomed it with open arms.

Connor Zilisch hailed the changed NASCAR format

Last month, NASCAR traced its roots back to the early 2000s and brought back the Chase format for the championship. Under this format, the top 10 drivers will qualify for the Chase after 26 regular-season races and then compete for the title.

This marks a huge contrast to the playoff system used until 2025, which included the “win and you’re in” rule. That system rewarded wins rather than consistency. As NASCAR made the change, Connor Zilisch was among many who welcomed it.

“I definitely think all drivers are pretty excited about this — just the legitimacy of crowning a champion,” Zilisch said. “I certainly think that, in the long run, this is for sure a better way to go. I think it’s good for everybody, and I think a lot of people are excited. The fans are excited, and it’s certainly going to help put us back in a spot where the champions that we crown are 100%.”

The changed format will take effect across all three national series — the Truck, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and the Cup Series. It will be interesting to see how Connor Zilisch performs under this format in a new sphere he will be entering.