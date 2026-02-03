NASCAR Joins Forces with NASA to Announce Unforgettable Tribute for America’s 250th Birthday

Ever since its inception, NASCAR has been the undisputed leader in American Motorsport. So much so that this stock car racing series not only made the United States proud but also acted as the pioneer in putting the country’s motorsport in the spotlight. Now, adding another feather to its already illustrious cap, NASCAR will join hands with NASA to pay an unforgettable tribute to mark America’s 250th birthday.

NASCAR and NASA teamed up for America

According to reports, former NASCAR figures will run a custom stock car on March 24-26 to honor the country’s Independence Day on the coming 4th of July. Joey Arrington, the son of former driver Buddy Arrington, has built the custom car.

He built the VA250 car, a part-Gen 4 Cup car, based on the 1970 Superbird. Former NASCAR champion and Danville native, Peyton Sellers, will drive the car and attempt to reach 250 miles an hour to match America’s 250th birthday.

With this, Arrington will try a similar challenge in the same car he earlier set a record back in 2007, when he clocked 244.9 miles an hour. This time, Sellers will run at the three-mile Space Shuttle landing runway in Florida, the renowned NASA ground.

USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA AAA 400 Drive For Autism, Jun 4, 2017 Dover, DE, USA NASCAR Cup Series owner Richard Petty drives the No. 43 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird tribute car prior to the AAA 400 Drive For Autism at Dover International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O Haren-USA TODAY Sports.

Buddy and Joey Arrington have a long history in the American automotive industry. Both father and son duo were involved with NASCAR for decades before they expanded to establish a company specializing in high-performance racing engines.

“It’s a little retro,” Arrington said about the Dodge Charger car in a video on X from January this year. “The 1776, little new, it’s 2026. I can’t even begin to express how exciting it is. It makes my hair stand up when we get talking about this stuff.”

As per reports, drones, mounted cameras on helicopters, and cars will shoot the entire event. It will be interesting to see if Peyton Sellers and Joey Arrington manage to reach 250 miles an hour and pay America the ultimate tribute.

While preparations are in full swing for the tribute on America’s 250th Independence Day, NASCAR is currently worried about something else- the Cookout Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

NASCAR pushed Clash behind owing to inclement weather

NASCAR had to push the Cookout Clash further behind as the weather did not improve in the majority of the Winston-Salem, North Carolina region. As per reports, the current date for the inaugural, non-point-paying race is on February 4.

Weather gods have not been kind to the Southern states of the US, as constant low temperatures and snow jeopardized the event set to take place on Saturday and Sunday. NASCAR pushed it back to Monday, only to push it back again to Wednesday.

“Due to the impacts of historic winter weather across the North Carolina region, the #CookOutClash has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 4,” A NASCAR statement read. “NASCAR is continuing to work closely with the City of Winston-Salem and NC Department of Transportation. We appreciate your patience as we work toward hosting a safe event.”

There were talks about shifting the race to the Daytona International Speedway and putting it ahead of the Daytona 500. However, NASCAR quashed the rumors and kept Bowman Gray Stadium as the Cookout Clash’s desired venue.