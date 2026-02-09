NASCAR President Seeks Truce With Fans as He Makes 5-Word Declaration After Years of Animosity

When NASCAR revealed the Chase format for 2026, it wasn’t just a format reveal. NASCAR tried to signal that it still cares about what its fans want. Now, nearly a month after that announcement, President Steve O’Donnell has once again recognized the fans and delivered a simple, back-to-basics declaration.

O’Donnell evaluates the honest picture

O’Donnell recently shared an important and strong acknowledgement, recognizing the importance of fans. “It starts with being a little humble about where you are as a sport, being honest with where you are as a sport, what the challenges are,” O’Donnell said in a report published by The Athletic.

Following this, he went on to explain how the governing body is working to live up to the expectations of fans and remain committed to the sport and its quality on top.

“But also what the opportunities are, and then, not just talking about it, but doing it. Our commitment from NASCAR is that we’re all in. We are going to work our a**es off with this industry, putting wins on the board, specifically for our fans,” he acknowledged.

According to O’Donnell, NASCAR is at a place where it cannot get complacent. They have the potential, and they have to “prove” it to their fans. As NASCAR is moving towards this opportunity, here’s how he summed it up after years of animosity:

“I think people believe that the direction we’re heading in has the potential to be really good. It’ll take time, but we’re all-in to prove that out. There’s a big opportunity for us to just get out there and, I think, just be who we are. I think it’s a good year to level-set. I’m bullish about it.”

The fans in question always shared their dissatisfaction with the playoff format since its inception. They were not happy with the fact that a driver would win a race and immediately become a contender for the title. Whereas a driver who consistently performed throughout the season might not make it.

They hated the ‘win and you’re in’ system, and on more than one occasion, they demonstrated against it. Finally, in January this year, NASCAR listened to its fans and brought back the Chase format, something the sport followed from 2004 to 2013.

Under this format, the top 10 drivers from the regular season will qualify for the Chase, and then the top drivers from there will be crowned the champion. Fans welcomed this decision with open arms and lauded NASCAR’s efforts.

Interestingly, NASCAR, with its change, not only made the fans happy but also former drivers and experts who hailed the move. One such name is the former driver and co-owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dale Jr. lauded NASCAR’s format change

Dale Earnhardt Jr. grew up watching the Winston version of NASCAR, where the drivers were crowned champion after leading the entire season. Things changed with each passing year. The Chase format came, and then the playoffs.

However, Earnhardt Jr. was dissatisfied, given that he did not have to tune into the television to watch every single race. The reason? If a driver won a race, he is through to the next round already, no matter how poor his other races were.

This was something Earnhardt Jr. disliked. But coming into 2026, things have changed. As NASCAR decided to go back to the old Chase format, here’s what Dale Jr. said on this:

“This format makes it more critical. There’s no more “win and you’re in” you have to work all year long. As a fan, I want to be drawn into the broadcast every week. I want to get up in the morning knowing I can’t miss the race.”

The change will take place across all three NASCAR National series races: the Truck, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and the Cup Series. With that said, one would expect fans and Dale Jr. to enjoy the second half of the season even more, all thanks to NASCAR.