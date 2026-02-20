NASCAR Schedule Atlanta: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Lineup, Race Odds, Purse & More

HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 23: The race cars move through Turn 4 during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race on February 23, 2025 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 23 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953250223092

After a chaotic end to the Daytona 500 weekend, NASCAR is going to hit the Atlanta Motor Speedway (currently EchoPark) for the 2026 Autotrader 400. The event will be a three-day Speedweek from Friday, February 20th, to Sunday, February 22nd. So, before the NASCAR rumble starts at the EchoPark Speedway, here’s all you need to know about Speedweek.

The main Cup race is going to be a 400-mile event, which will be divided into three stages. The Autotrader 400 will be supported by the Truck Series, FR8 208, and the O’Reilly Auto Parts BENNETT 250 event—both of which will take place on Saturday.

According to the official schedule released on the Atlanta Motor Speedway website, the Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying sessions will take place on Friday evening. Saturday morning, Cup Series drivers will hit the track for the first time for their qualifying session. It is going to be followed by the Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts races. Sunday will host the main Autotrader 400 event.

As for the weather, there is a high chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday. The weather might end up delaying the sessions on those two days. Sunday is a relief from that, but with two rainy days in such close proximity, a dry day can’t be guaranteed.

Where to watch the Autotrader 400 weekend in 2026?

The entire O’Reilly Auto Parts weekend will be broadcast by The CW. For the Truck Series qualifying and main race, viewers can tune in to FS1.

The Cup Series qualifying is going to be broadcast by Prime, while FOX will broadcast the main race on Sunday.

NASCAR Autotrader 400: TV timings for each session

The timings for the sessions with the scheduled number of laps in each stage are as follows:

Friday: 3:00 p.m. ET – Truck qualifying; 5:00 p.m. ET – O’Reilly qualifying

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. ET – Autotrader 400 qualifying; 1:30 p.m. ET – Truck Series race (40-40-55 laps); 5:00 p.m. ET – O’Reilly race (45-45-73 laps)

Sunday: 3:00 PM- Autotrader 400 (80-80-100 laps)

All eyes will be on Chase Elliott this weekend. Elliott is the hometown hero at Atlanta and a two-time winner at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the last race, too, he was about to win right before the final turn. The Big One on the final lap led to a heartbreaking loss for him.

NASCAR Autotrader 400: Driver Lineup

Entry Veh# Driver Organization Crew Chief Vehicle Mfg Sponsor 1 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Brandon McSwain Chevrolet Wendy’s 2 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Brian Wilson Ford 3 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Richard Boswell II Chevrolet Morgan & Morgan 4 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Grant Hutchens Ford Title Max 5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet Valvoline 6 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Jeremy Bullins Ford BuildSubmarines.com 7 7 Daniel Suárez Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet Freeway Insurance 8 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Jim Pohlman Chevrolet Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen 9 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet NAPA Auto Parts 10 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Andrew Dickeson Chevrolet 11 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gayle Toyota National Debt Relief 12 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford Menards / Dutch Boy 13 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet 14 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves Ford Body Guard 15 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota Bass Pro Shops 16 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota DEWALT 17 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Miles Stanley Ford Motorcraft / Quick Lane 18 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford Shell Pennzoil 19 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Charles Denike Toyota Xfinity 20 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet Raptor 21 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Chris Lawson Ford Love’s Travel Stops 22 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Davin Restivo Toyota Monster Energy 23 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ryan Bergenty Ford Aaron’s Rent 24 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Aaron Kramer Chevrolet 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Travis Mack Toyota Dollar Tree 26 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Justin Alexander Toyota AdventHealth 27 44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Jay Guy Chevrolet 28 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota Pinnacle 29 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Michael Kelley Chevrolet Chef Boyardee 30 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Blake Harris Chevrolet Ally 31 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Chevrolet 32 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Tyler Allen Toyota 33 60 RyanPreece RFK Racing Derrick Finley Ford Kroger/RedBaron 35 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Travis Peterson Chevrolet B’laster 36 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Luke Lambert Chevrolet Spectrum 37 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports David Ingram Chevrolet 38 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet Tootsies 39 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Stephen Doran Chevrolet Red Bull

NASCAR Autotrader 400 Purse

According to Bob Pockrass, the 2026 Autotrader 400 purse has been revealed. On his social media, he mentions, “Purses for Atlanta weekend. Purses include all payouts for all positions as well as charter payouts and contingency awards and end-of-season funds: Cup: $11,233,037 OReilly: $1,653,590 Truck: $789,700.”

NASCAR Autotrader 400: Odds for the race

As of February 17, 2026, these are the odds of each driver for winning the race as per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ryan Blaney +1000 Joey Logano +1000 Chase Elliott +1000 William Byron +1200 Kyle Larson +1200 Austin Cindric +1200 Christopher Bell +1400 Tyler Reddick +1600 Denny Hamlin +1800 Chase Briscoe +1800 Kyle Busch +2000 Brad Keselowski +2000 Ross Chastain +2200 Chris Buescher +2500 Bubba Wallace +2500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2800 Alex Bowman +3000 Ryan Preece +3500 Michael McDowell +3500 Josh Berry +3500 Carson Hocevar +3500 Daniel Suarez +4000 Connor Zilisch +4500 Austin Dillon +4500 Ty Gibbs +5000 Erik Jones +5500 Todd Gilliland +6500 Shane Van Gisbergen +6500 Zane Smith +7000 Noah Gragson +7000 John Hunter Nemechek +8000 AJ Allmendinger +8000 Cole Custer +9000 Ty Dillon +10000 Riley Herbst +10000 JJ Yeley +10000 Cody Ware +10000 BJ McLeod +15000

Note: These are the odds for the Autotrader 400 2026 as of February 17, 2025. They are subject to change during the week.

