NASCAR Schedule Atlanta: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Lineup, Race Odds, Purse & More

Feb 20, 2026 | 9:15 AM EST
After a chaotic end to the Daytona 500 weekend, NASCAR is going to hit the Atlanta Motor Speedway (currently EchoPark) for the 2026 Autotrader 400. The event will be a three-day Speedweek from Friday, February 20th, to Sunday, February 22nd. So, before the NASCAR rumble starts at the EchoPark Speedway, here’s all you need to know about Speedweek.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The main Cup race is going to be a 400-mile event, which will be divided into three stages. The Autotrader 400 will be supported by the Truck Series, FR8 208, and the O’Reilly Auto Parts BENNETT 250 event—both of which will take place on Saturday.
According to the official schedule released on the Atlanta Motor Speedway website, the Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying sessions will take place on Friday evening. Saturday morning, Cup Series drivers will hit the track for the first time for their qualifying session. It is going to be followed by the Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts races. Sunday will host the main Autotrader 400 event.
Qualifying orders for Atlanta weekend: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/KucqjPUpkE
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 18, 2026
As for the weather, there is a high chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday. The weather might end up delaying the sessions on those two days. Sunday is a relief from that, but with two rainy days in such close proximity, a dry day can’t be guaranteed.
Where to watch the Autotrader 400 weekend in 2026?
The entire O’Reilly Auto Parts weekend will be broadcast by The CW. For the Truck Series qualifying and main race, viewers can tune in to FS1.
The Cup Series qualifying is going to be broadcast by Prime, while FOX will broadcast the main race on Sunday.
NASCAR Autotrader 400: TV timings for each session
The timings for the sessions with the scheduled number of laps in each stage are as follows:
- Friday: 3:00 p.m. ET – Truck qualifying; 5:00 p.m. ET – O’Reilly qualifying
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m. ET – Autotrader 400 qualifying; 1:30 p.m. ET – Truck Series race (40-40-55 laps); 5:00 p.m. ET – O’Reilly race (45-45-73 laps)
- Sunday: 3:00 PM- Autotrader 400 (80-80-100 laps)
All eyes will be on Chase Elliott this weekend. Elliott is the hometown hero at Atlanta and a two-time winner at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the last race, too, he was about to win right before the final turn. The Big One on the final lap led to a heartbreaking loss for him.
NASCAR Autotrader 400: Driver Lineup
|Entry
|Veh#
|Driver
|Organization
|Crew Chief
|Vehicle Mfg
|Sponsor
|1
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Brandon McSwain
|Chevrolet
|Wendy’s
|2
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Brian Wilson
|Ford
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Richard Boswell II
|Chevrolet
|Morgan & Morgan
|4
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Grant Hutchens
|Ford
|Title Max
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|Chevrolet
|Valvoline
|6
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Jeremy Bullins
|Ford
|BuildSubmarines.com
|7
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|Chevrolet
|Freeway Insurance
|8
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Jim Pohlman
|Chevrolet
|Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
|9
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|Chevrolet
|NAPA Auto Parts
|10
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Andrew Dickeson
|Chevrolet
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gayle
|Toyota
|National Debt Relief
|12
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|Ford
|Menards / Dutch Boy
|13
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|Chevrolet
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Scott Graves
|Ford
|Body Guard
|15
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|Toyota
|Bass Pro Shops
|16
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|Toyota
|DEWALT
|17
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Miles Stanley
|Ford
|Motorcraft / Quick Lane
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|Ford
|Shell Pennzoil
|19
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Charles Denike
|Toyota
|Xfinity
|20
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|Chevrolet
|Raptor
|21
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Chris Lawson
|Ford
|Love’s Travel Stops
|22
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Davin Restivo
|Toyota
|Monster Energy
|23
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ryan Bergenty
|Ford
|Aaron’s Rent
|24
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Aaron Kramer
|Chevrolet
|25
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Travis Mack
|Toyota
|Dollar Tree
|26
|43
|Erik Jones
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Justin Alexander
|Toyota
|AdventHealth
|27
|44
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Jay Guy
|Chevrolet
|28
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|Toyota
|Pinnacle
|29
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|Michael Kelley
|Chevrolet
|Chef Boyardee
|30
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|Chevrolet
|Ally
|31
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|Chevrolet
|32
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Tyler Allen
|Toyota
|33
|60
|RyanPreece
|RFK Racing
|Derrick Finley
|Ford
|Kroger/RedBaron
|35
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Travis Peterson
|Chevrolet
|B’laster
|36
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Luke Lambert
|Chevrolet
|Spectrum
|37
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|David Ingram
|Chevrolet
|38
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Randall Burnett
|Chevrolet
|Tootsies
|39
|97
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Stephen Doran
|Chevrolet
|Red Bull
NASCAR Autotrader 400 Purse
According to Bob Pockrass, the 2026 Autotrader 400 purse has been revealed. On his social media, he mentions, “Purses for Atlanta weekend. Purses include all payouts for all positions as well as charter payouts and contingency awards and end-of-season funds: Cup: $11,233,037 OReilly: $1,653,590 Truck: $789,700.”
NASCAR Autotrader 400: Odds for the race
As of February 17, 2026, these are the odds of each driver for winning the race as per DraftKings Sportsbook.
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|Joey Logano
|+1000
|Chase Elliott
|+1000
|William Byron
|+1200
|Kyle Larson
|+1200
|Austin Cindric
|+1200
|Christopher Bell
|+1400
|Tyler Reddick
|+1600
|Denny Hamlin
|+1800
|Chase Briscoe
|+1800
|Kyle Busch
|+2000
|Brad Keselowski
|+2000
|Ross Chastain
|+2200
|Chris Buescher
|+2500
|Bubba Wallace
|+2500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+2800
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|Ryan Preece
|+3500
|Michael McDowell
|+3500
|Josh Berry
|+3500
|Carson Hocevar
|+3500
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|Connor Zilisch
|+4500
|Austin Dillon
|+4500
|Ty Gibbs
|+5000
|Erik Jones
|+5500
|Todd Gilliland
|+6500
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|+6500
|Zane Smith
|+7000
|Noah Gragson
|+7000
|John Hunter Nemechek
|+8000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+8000
|Cole Custer
|+9000
|Ty Dillon
|+10000
|Riley Herbst
|+10000
|JJ Yeley
|+10000
|Cody Ware
|+10000
|BJ McLeod
|+15000
Note: These are the odds for the Autotrader 400 2026 as of February 17, 2025. They are subject to change during the week.
Do you agree with the given odds above? If not, who is going to be your favorite driver to win at Atlanta?