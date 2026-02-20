Latest
NASCAR Schedule Atlanta: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Lineup, Race Odds, Purse & More

Feb 20, 2026 | 9:15 AM EST

NASCAR Schedule Atlanta: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Lineup, Race Odds, Purse & More

Feb 20, 2026 | 9:15 AM EST

Rohan Singh

After a chaotic end to the Daytona 500 weekend, NASCAR is going to hit the Atlanta Motor Speedway (currently EchoPark) for the 2026 Autotrader 400. The event will be a three-day Speedweek from Friday, February 20th, to Sunday, February 22nd. So, before the NASCAR rumble starts at the EchoPark Speedway, here’s all you need to know about Speedweek.

The main Cup race is going to be a 400-mile event, which will be divided into three stages. The Autotrader 400 will be supported by the Truck Series, FR8 208, and the O’Reilly Auto Parts BENNETT 250 event—both of which will take place on Saturday.

According to the official schedule released on the Atlanta Motor Speedway website, the Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying sessions will take place on Friday evening. Saturday morning, Cup Series drivers will hit the track for the first time for their qualifying session. It is going to be followed by the Truck Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts races. Sunday will host the main Autotrader 400 event.

As for the weather, there is a high chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday. The weather might end up delaying the sessions on those two days. Sunday is a relief from that, but with two rainy days in such close proximity, a dry day can’t be guaranteed.

Where to watch the Autotrader 400 weekend in 2026?

The entire O’Reilly Auto Parts weekend will be broadcast by The CW. For the Truck Series qualifying and main race, viewers can tune in to FS1.

The Cup Series qualifying is going to be broadcast by Prime, while FOX will broadcast the main race on Sunday.

NASCAR Autotrader 400: TV timings for each session

The timings for the sessions with the scheduled number of laps in each stage are as follows:

  • Friday: 3:00 p.m. ET – Truck qualifying; 5:00 p.m. ET – O’Reilly qualifying
  • Saturday: 11:00 a.m. ET – Autotrader 400 qualifying; 1:30 p.m. ET – Truck Series race (40-40-55 laps); 5:00 p.m. ET – O’Reilly race (45-45-73 laps)
  • Sunday: 3:00 PM- Autotrader 400 (80-80-100 laps)

All eyes will be on Chase Elliott this weekend. Elliott is the hometown hero at Atlanta and a two-time winner at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the last race, too, he was about to win right before the final turn. The Big One on the final lap led to a heartbreaking loss for him.

NASCAR Autotrader 400: Driver Lineup

EntryVeh#DriverOrganizationCrew ChiefVehicle MfgSponsor
11Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBrandon McSwainChevroletWendy’s
22Austin CindricTeam PenskeBrian WilsonFord 
33Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingRichard Boswell IIChevroletMorgan & Morgan
44Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsGrant HutchensFordTitle Max
55Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsCliff DanielsChevroletValvoline
66Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingJeremy BullinsFordBuildSubmarines.com
77Daniel SuárezSpire MotorsportsRyan SparksChevroletFreeway Insurance
88Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingJim PohlmanChevroletCheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
99Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsAlan GustafsonChevroletNAPA Auto Parts
1010Ty DillonKaulig RacingAndrew DickesonChevrolet 
1111Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingChris GayleToyotaNational Debt Relief
1212Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeJonathan HasslerFordMenards / Dutch Boy
1316AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingTrent OwensChevrolet 
1417Chris BuescherRFK RacingScott GravesFordBody Guard
1519Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingJames SmallToyotaBass Pro Shops
1620Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingAdam StevensToyotaDEWALT
1721Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingMiles StanleyFordMotorcraft / Quick Lane
1822Joey LoganoTeam PenskePaul WolfeFordShell Pennzoil
1923Bubba Wallace23XI RacingCharles DenikeToyotaXfinity
2024William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRyan FugleChevroletRaptor
2134Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsChris LawsonFordLove’s Travel Stops
2235Riley Herbst23XI RacingDavin RestivoToyotaMonster Energy
2338Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsRyan BergentyFordAaron’s Rent
2441Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamAaron KramerChevrolet 
2542John Hunter NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUBTravis MackToyotaDollar Tree
2643Erik JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUBJustin AlexanderToyotaAdventHealth
2744JJ YeleyNY Racing TeamJay GuyChevrolet 
2845Tyler Reddick23XI RacingBilly ScottToyotaPinnacle
2947Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak MotorsportsMichael KelleyChevroletChef Boyardee
3048Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsBlake HarrisChevroletAlly
3151Cody WareRick Ware RacingBilly PlourdeChevrolet 
3254Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingTyler AllenToyota 
3360RyanPreeceRFK RacingDerrick FinleyFordKroger/RedBaron
3571Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsTravis PetersonChevroletB’laster
3677Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsLuke LambertChevroletSpectrum
3778BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsDavid IngramChevrolet 
3888Connor ZilischTrackhouse RacingRandall BurnettChevroletTootsies
3997Shane Van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingStephen DoranChevroletRed Bull

NASCAR Autotrader 400 Purse

According to Bob Pockrass, the 2026 Autotrader 400 purse has been revealed. On his social media, he mentions, “Purses for Atlanta weekend. Purses include all payouts for all positions as well as charter payouts and contingency awards and end-of-season funds: Cup: $11,233,037 OReilly: $1,653,590 Truck: $789,700.”

NASCAR Autotrader 400: Odds for the race

As of February 17, 2026, these are the odds of each driver for winning the race as per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ryan Blaney+1000
Joey Logano+1000
Chase Elliott+1000
William Byron+1200
Kyle Larson+1200
Austin Cindric+1200
Christopher Bell+1400
Tyler Reddick+1600
Denny Hamlin+1800
Chase Briscoe+1800
Kyle Busch+2000
Brad Keselowski+2000
Ross Chastain+2200
Chris Buescher+2500
Bubba Wallace+2500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.+2800
Alex Bowman+3000
Ryan Preece+3500
Michael McDowell+3500
Josh Berry+3500
Carson Hocevar+3500
Daniel Suarez+4000
Connor Zilisch+4500
Austin Dillon+4500
Ty Gibbs+5000
Erik Jones+5500
Todd Gilliland+6500
Shane Van Gisbergen+6500
Zane Smith+7000
Noah Gragson+7000
John Hunter Nemechek+8000
AJ Allmendinger+8000
Cole Custer+9000
Ty Dillon+10000
Riley Herbst+10000
JJ Yeley+10000
Cody Ware+10000
BJ McLeod+15000

Note: These are the odds for the Autotrader 400 2026 as of February 17, 2025. They are subject to change during the week.

Do you agree with the given odds above? If not, who is going to be your favorite driver to win at Atlanta?

