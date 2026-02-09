NASCAR Set to Break a World Record in New York to Kick Off Its New ‘Renaissance’ Era in 2026

By 2025, NASCAR reached the pinnacle of its experiments that tested its fans. But in 2026, the sport is finally going back to its roots, with a multi-million dollar media overhaul, formidable car upgrades, and a return to the Chase format. And now, to announce that comeback, NASCAR is set to go ‘loud’ with its brand refresh and attempt a world record at the Crossroads of the World — Times Square in New York City.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR is set for a new era

Per the Sports Business Journal journalist, Adam Stern, NASCAR will attempt the Guinness World Record on Tuesday, February 10, with its all-new Hell Yeah brand refresh. The sport’s governing body will try to be the world’s loudest billboard in New York’s Times Square, a place known for its billboard culture.

The billboard in question will have a replica Next Gen car engine attached to it, which will be powered up during the attempt. The announcement came right after the NFL’s Super Bowl, where the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s attempt to go for the loudest record is in line with the late musician Ozzy Osbourne’s attempt to lead a stadium-wide scream at Dodger Stadium in June 2010, recording a shocking 127.2 decibels. Besides this, Manowar (139 dB) and Sleazy Joe (143.2 dB) both hold the records for the loudest performances until now.

The “Hell Yeah” campaign was introduced by NASCAR in an advertisement during the Super Bowl, featuring NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, and NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Talladega Oct 19, 2025 Talladega, Alabama, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry 21 leads a large group during stage two of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Talladega Talladega Superspeedway Alabama USA.

NASCAR chose this to return to its traditional roots, bringing back old, historic tracks and reconnecting with its blue-collar fanbase. The slogan received a mixed response, as a section of fans and conservative groups deemed the language to be a bit offensive for families and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the majority of fans have welcomed it with open arms, calling it the need of the hour. Given how it directs towards a return to the authentic, high-power, loud, and high-stakes emotions of modern-day racing, the ‘Hell Yeah’ branding indeed turned heads.

On top of this, rumors about NASCAR’s wish to go back to 900 hp, something they had in the early 2010s, and attract new manufacturers, also added more fuel to the fire. So did the change of playoff format, to return to the Chase system, something veteran drivers also appreciated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Martin lauded NASCAR’s effort to change format

Mark Martin was among the front-runners who asked for a change in the playoff format. On repeated occasions, the former Cup Series driver demonstrated his dislike of the ‘win and you’re in’ type of system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, coming into 2026, NASCAR changed it and went back to the Chase format, which they used from 2004 to 2013. Commenting on the change, Martin said:

“Everyone wins with this format. Everyone. The fans win. They were heard. They win. The drivers, the teams win. NASCAR wins. Everybody wins.”

Under this format, winning will not be everything as drivers need to perform throughout the season to be crowned a champion. With that said, it will be interesting to see how the 2026 season fares compared to 2025.