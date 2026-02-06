NASCAR’s Failed Track Experiment Reaches New Heights After Chicago Debacle

The Chicago Street Course experiment by NASCAR last year definitely created some buzz, but it didn’t generate the kind of fan interest, attendance, or impact that the sport desired. And this year, instead of Chicago, NASCAR will arrive in San Diego in 2026 for yet another street circuit race. While some feared a repeat of Chicago’s struggles, strong ticket sales in San Diego tell a different story.

San Diego street race gains unprecedented traction

EVP and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer Ben Kennedy made a pleasantly surprising admission about their latest addition to the Cup schedule. As NASCAR will return to Southern California with a street circuit race at Naval Base Coronado, Kennedy expects about 50,000 people to be permitted to enter the base per day for the race weekend, and that their event is going to sell out very soon.

“We’re excited about San Diego as well: The 250th anniversary of our country and the Navy, a great opportunity to make a nod to a lot of our NASCAR fans who are veterans, our active-duty military, and a great opportunity for us to celebrate them, say thank you to them but also put on an incredible display of an Americana sport in a unique location.”

The race will mark NASCAR’s much-awaited return to Southern California after 2023. They sold off Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, which is a move that fans still regret. However, the newest track has its own perks and attractions, according to Kennedy.

“The optics of it are going to be incredible: You have downtown San Diego on one side, there’s going to be a portion of the course where they will race through a (airplane) tarmac so the Navy is going to bring out a lot of their equipment and vehicles that are going to line a portion of the race track and I think it’s going to be a very unique course: 3.61-mile course with a lot of tight turns and high-speed straightaways and a lot of technical sections that are going to be both challenging and exciting for many of our drivers.”

Moreover, the opportunity to see the American military on display is a big incentive that NASCAR is trying to sell to the fans. They have expertly positioned the race in June to take advantage of the patriotic sentiments as NASCAR celebrates the 250th anniversary of America.

But what happens to Chicago?

Will NASCAR return to Chicago next year?

NASCAR’s abrupt pause of the Grant Park 165 in Chicago has raised many questions about the future of the race. In its three iterations, the race went from being a hated mess to something that the drivers actually liked. Race president Julie Giese addressed the race’s future, stating:

“Our goal is for the Chicago Street Race to return in 2027 with an event that further enhances the experience for residents and visitors alike, as we work together towards a new potential date, shorter build schedule, and additional tourism draws.”

Initially, the locals did not like the idea of NASCAR racing in Chicago. A major issue for them was the fact that street closures choked a heavily trafficked area for summer tourists. But the locals seemed to agree to a settlement when they shortened the construction schedule from 45 to 23 days in 2025.

Even the drivers liked the way the circuit was constructed, allowing them easy access to their downtown hotel. In fact, Kyle Larson even called it his “favorite race” on the NASCAR calendar.

