NBC to Leave NASCAR as New Broadcaster Takes Over Production for 2026

NASCAR fans have grown used to tuning in to NBC for Cup Series races, especially the playoffs, which pull more fans into the stands and in front of the TV. Since returning in 2015, NBC has handled production smoothly, bringing the races closer to the fans across the country. But whispers of change have been building in the board meeting, signaling a shift as the 2026 season approaches.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The latest broadcast plans, announced just a couple of days ago, lock in networks and times for the full Cup Series schedule. With traditional network TV featuring only nine races in 2026, cable and streaming platforms take center stage. Yet, behind the scenes, an internal shuffle at NBCUniversal is making NASCAR’s media home look for a change. As these moves solidify, one big question still lingers on the horizon.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA sports steps in for NASCAR 2026 production

On the X post, Jeff Gluck laid it out plain: “NASCAR is not planned to be part of this relaunched channel. NASCAR is now under the ‘USA Sports’ banner, not NBC Sports, so don’t expect to see NASCAR content on NBCSN.” This comes right after NBCUniversal’s announcement to revive the NBC Sports Network on November 17, 2025.

The new “USA Sports” entity will produce the NASCAR broadcasts and air them on NBC. The companies are separating (USA is under the new Versant company umbrella). https://t.co/YiOKO6ZEoO

— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) November 13, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

The revived NBC Sports mentioned their events and programs, like sports like NBA, MLB, and Premier League action, but did not mention NASCAR on the list. Gluck’s take underscores a clean break, rooted in NBC’s unimportance on cable assets. And this led USA Network to join the newly formed Comcast media called the new Versant. That move separated sports production duties and split NASCAR’s 14 late-season races, like 10 on USA Network and four on NBC, firmly in Versant’s court.

The split traces back to 2021, when NBC closed the original NBCSN and shifted NASCAR to USA Network to honor the seven-year, $7.7 billion media deal. Now, with Versant fully owning the rights, USA Sports is ready to take over production for those key events, including the entire Cup Series playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s own press release confirmed it: “USA Sports is home to the entire NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.” This ensures seamless coverage, but it ends NBC’s direct involvement in crafting the broadcasts that fans know, from Leigh Diffey’s calls to the pit road buzz. The change stems from streamlining operations amid a trend of fans moving away from cords and a 14% viewership drop in 2025, pushing for cost management without disturbing the schedule, with USA Network handling the 10 fall races starting at Iowa Speedway on August 9.

This production swap spotlights bigger challenges in NASCAR’s media landscape, from fragmented rights to fan access woes. Looking ahead, voices in the garage are calling for bolder fixes to keep the green flag waving strong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playoff tweaks, schedule shifts, and smarter TV Packs

The playoffs have sparked endless debate since the Chase era, with calls to ditch the high-pressure single finale for something more consistent. Jordan Bianchi, on The Athletic, pushes for a streamlined fix: “I got it down to two formats. It’s either the 10-race ‘Chase’ (a single playoff round, 10 races long) or it’s (two rounds of five races each). I do want to see a championship decided by a longer runway than just a race.”

His idea builds on the format’s roots in 2004, when it aimed to inject more drama, but now feels overdramatic amid 16 drivers battling eliminations every 3 races. Bianchi argues that ovals and road courses are a much better option in the playoffs that test consistency better, cutting the Charlotte Roval playoff spot.

According to Binachi, the racing schedule is another spot that needs a fix, clashing with NFL Sundays and wearing on crews. Jeff Gluck suggested drastic mid-week slots: “I think I would do some Wednesday night races in the summer and try to get the schedule short in that way. I just think once you go up against the NFL on these fall Sundays, it’s just tough because nobody’s beating the NFL anymore, no matter how great your sport is.”

This nods to the 38-race grind, including exhibitions like the Clash, now at Bowman Gray Stadium, which Gluck wants to cut down to a 29-race season. TV deals amplify it all, as Bianchi stresses more network slots for sponsors, while Gluck eyes CW’s Xfinity success to ease older fans into streaming. These tweaks could blend revenue from Amazon and TNT with a broader reach, keeping NASCAR revving into the next decade.