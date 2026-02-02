19-Year-Old Cup Prodigy Flaunts Special Privileges as $22B Worth Partner Hands Rare Insignia

As a young racer, there is nothing more special than a rare insignia or memorabilia with a personal touch. For Connor Zilisch, this dream is already coming true in a subtle gift that was provided to him by Red Bull. Zilisch’s new Cup team, Trackhouse Racing, is sponsored by Red Bull, and in a recent interview, he revealed why the gift is so special to him.

Zilisch’s gift from Red Bull is special but risky

Considering Red Bull Racing and their history in motorsports, one would expect that their drivers would receive something grand. But no, these drivers receive something subtle but equally unique when they join.

Speaking to PRN Media, the 19-year-old revealed that gift, saying, “Yeah, any hat you see with the Red Bull logo on it is only for the athletes. You can’t buy a Red Bull hat with just a Red Bull logo. You can buy hats with the Trackhouse logo or the Red Bull Racing logo. Anything but just the actual Red Bull logo is only for athletes.

“Whenever you’re in an event or if you’re out on the balcony and you see someone with a hat. Unless they’ve bought a knock-off one on eBay or something, most of the time they are professional athlete. You can walk up to them, and they’re gonna know, we’re in a club of only a couple hundred athletes.”

When a motorsports driver joins a team, they receive merchandise and specific gifts that associate them with the team. Mercedes and Ferrari drivers are allotted a special car built according to their choices. Meanwhile, other drivers get valuables like expensive watches and whatnot. But the Red Bull, worth around $22 billion, chose to go with that subtle but exclusive hat.

Promoting their motorsports and athletic culture has always been their best marketing strategy. And so, when the athletes feel brotherhood by wearing a unique insignia of the team, naturally, it boosts the reputation of the team. Zilisch is now a part of the unique brotherhood. But he also outlined the risks and rules associated with being a member of the same.

“So, if you try to go buy one of these, you can’t. If you, or an athlete, give a hat to somebody, you can get caught, and you can get fired.”

A considerable risk that comes with a prized possession like this. Meanwhile, Zilisch already has the perfect backup plan in case things go south for him.

“Yeah, this one’s a custom. If I get caught, I will always blame it on Shane,” he said jokingly.

So much for the intra-team rivalry. Speaking about Shane van Gisbergen, the newest recruit from Trackhouse Racing, finds himself in a pretty dark spot with the rule changes in 2026. What does he think about the same?

Shane van Gisbergen makes honest admission about his status in NASCAR

When Trackhouse Racing first introduced him to NASCAR, van Gisbergen put his racing skills on display at Watkins Glen. He won his very first Cup Series race thanks to his road course expertise. Since then, van Gisbergen has earned himself a reputation for being a road course specialist. The NASCAR Playoffs until 2025 were all about winning when it mattered.

By employing his services, Trackhouse Racing was able to gain an easy spot in the postseason. After all, there is hardly any other driver in NASCAR who drives better than him on road courses. This X-factor also labeled him as a wildcard driver. People suspected that Trackhouse Racing brought him in only to capitalize on the one or two wins he brings on road courses.

Recently, while talking about the format changes, van Gisbergen did not shy away from admitting the same about himself.

“The reason I’m in the series is because of win-and-you’re-in, right? But I feel like I’ve gotten better on ovals to where I don’t have to rely on it.”

Gisbergen also agrees that the new format puts him and his team at a disadvantage. As such, he is trying to bring the team back to realistic goals, which can set a good precedent ahead of them.

“It’s certainly going to be an achievement to make that top 16, but I think it’s a good target for us and something that is achievable. I think it rewards those top guys now that are always winning, and they were the guys calling for it, I guess.”

Shane van Gisbergen’s honesty is a reason why fans love his demeanor. But do you think that the Kiwi will be able to showcase his magic in the top-16 this season?