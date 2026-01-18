President Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Kai Trump Makes Surprise Daytona Appearance With Father

NASCAR is about to begin the 2026 season in full swing at Daytona International Speedway. Ahead of the season start, many fans visit the track hoping to see NASCAR vehicles in action during testing. On Saturday, a high-profile visitor came to Daytona International Speedway to experience the high speeds for herself.

Kai Trump is a golfer and social media content creator, and yesterday, her personal YouTube channel vlog was all about the speed and exhilaration of NASCAR. Kai and Chloe Trump visited the track with their father, Donald Trump Jr. The two girls were set to take turns driving a lap around Daytona International Speedway in a NASCAR vehicle, with their father riding along.

The car they drove was the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro used for the NASCAR Racing Experience. During their run, the car reached 170 miles per hour. There were some memorable moments from the experience that visibly left the sisters shaken and scared.

Since NASCAR vehicles are driven close to the wall to maximise speed and the optimum line, the sisters were horrified by the way their father was driving on the edge. They also discussed how the car was generating G-forces on the ovals.

Hilariously enough, their car ran out of fuel by the end of their experience, prompting the van to tow it off the track. But this isn’t the first time the Trump family has visited a NASCAR track.

President Donald Trump’s 2025 visit to the Daytona 500

In 2025, President Donald Trump graced the “Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway to witness the “fastest, most fearless drivers” in motorsports.

In his official statement, the President said, “Today, I look forward to joining tens of thousands of American Patriots in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the ‘Great American Race’ — the legendary Daytona 500 — and the official start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series.”

Even before 2025, the American President has made multiple appearances at the track. He was the grand marshal for the 62nd annual Daytona 500 in 2020, along with First Lady Melania Trump. President Trump and his family’s regular visits to NASCAR are just one example of the countless stories NASCAR shares with the American government.

One such story has recently gained popularity due to a military test by Lockheed Martin. On the surface, everything seemed pretty normal. But upon further research, it was found that the test was conducted by Richard Childress Racing and their defense vehicle, the “6×6 Mothership.”

The sport’s close ties with the United States government have also made it a hotspot for promoting campaigns. One such promotional campaign is being used by the ICE department, which uses NASCAR tracks to promote and recruit more personnel through geofencing.

In the upcoming season, it is anticipated that there will be more such collaborations, especially considering that the very first event is the America 250 Duels at Daytona.