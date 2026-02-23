Michael Jordan Express 3-Word Disappointment as Bubba Wallace Throws Away Atlanta Shot

Michael Jordan could not help but feel “bad” for Bubba Wallace, who failed to make amends on the final lap of the race. As a result, Wallace lost the win, and his teammate, Tyler Reddick, took the opportunity and claimed his second back-to-back Cup Series win in 2026.

Following the conclusion of the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, Jamie Little of FOX Sports asked Jordan about his feelings after seeing his team in the top spot of the podium on two straight occasions.

“I mean, really, I can’t say anything. Tyler did an unbelievable job. I mean, the team, both teams did an unbelievable job. And look, I wanted one of them to win,” Jordan said about the race winner, Reddick.

Following this, Jordan expressed his disappointment with the #23 driver, who finished eighth.

“I feel bad for Bubba, obviously, because he had an unbelievable day, but Tyler drove his ass off. And I’m very happy for Tyler. I’m very happy for 23XI,” Jordan said.

In the final lap of the race, Bubba Wallace was leading the pack, as Carson Hocevar was heeling just close. However, Wallace dropped back suddenly, and Reddick sensed the opportunity and went for the win.

Chase Briscoe finished the race in second place, ahead of Ross Chastain. Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez wrapped up the Top five. Shane van Gisbergen, Zane Smith, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Preece, and Ryan Preece completed the Top 10.

Wallace started his race from ninth place after the qualifying was called off due to inclement weather. But having started from there, he covered solid ground and finished Stage 1 in second position.

Wallace was on top by the end of Stage 2, but a miscalculation nearing the end cost him the victory. Reddick, on the other hand, utilized the chance well, something Michael Jordan lauded during the race.

Michael Jordan praised Tyler Reddick’s race craft

During the race, Michael Jordan spoke to Jamie Little about Tyler Reddick and praised him for keeping his composure and carrying the race well. Speaking about how Reddick once dropped to 20th place after a wreck, Jordan said:

“I have no idea, last I looked at it. He was 18th or 20th, and I’m saying, well, okay. Let’s just finish the race, you know DNF is what we don’t want, and here he comes fighting to the front. So, I mean, he’s operating with the deficit with his car. But he’s there that he can help, probably if he needs to, and possibly win. So let’s see what happens. Hopefully, he can pull it off.”

In the end, Reddick pulled off, and he did it in style — with a reverse burnout. Having started his race from the pole, the #45 driver dropped down to sixth place by the end of Stage 1. In Stage 2, Reddick improved to fourth and then went for glory in the last lap.