Race Cancellation Fear Clouds NASCAR Fans as Snow Storm Leaves Clash Weekend in Jeopardy

The NASCAR Cup Series is slated to kick off with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Even though it is not a points-paying race, it marks the start of the season for fans and the NASCAR schedule. However, there are active concerns about the weather just days before the race.

Nature has not been kind to North Carolina and the southern states, as a combination of sleet, freezing rain, and snow started to affect the track located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As a result, a cloud of doubt has hung over the event’s proceedings, leaving fans wondering about the race’s cancellation.

Clash at Bowman Gray in doubt amid inclement weather

Per the NASCAR calendar, the first race of the season, the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, is scheduled for February 1. Before that, the Whelen Modified Series and the Sportsman are scheduled for Saturday.

But paddock chatters indicate that inclement weather might affect the proceedings. The NASCAR race weekend starts with the Modifieds and the Sportsman series at 10:15 AM for a practice session.

Then the drivers go out for qualifying, and are slated to wrap up by 12:15 PM. Following this, NASCAR drivers take to the track on Sunday for the Last Chance Qualifying race at 6 PM.

While 8 PM is set to be the start time for The Clash, the situation is critical as the forecast as of January 25 showed a constant drop in temperature, going from 28 degrees to 22 degrees.

Things change further on Sunday, when the temperature drops from 24 degrees to 19 degrees. To some sections of fans and experts, the temperature can drop even further.

According to Matt Weaver on X, the track was covered with snow, as he shared a series of photos on the micro-blogging site. As the photos surfaced on social media, fans on Reddit began asking questions about whether the event would take place or be forfeited.

Fans shared reactions as Bowman Gray event in doubt

After numerous posts regarding the Bowman Gray Stadium’s current situation went public, fans expressed concerns on the possibility of the event taking place.

A worried fan came forward and asked, “So the forecast for Winston Salem is below freezing all weekend…could we see the Clash canceled with FRIDGID temps?”

Addressing the cold, another fan wrote that he wants to bring something to keep him warm during the race, “They should really allow us to bring alcohol in to keep warm if it’s gonna be that cold.”

Another fan had an interesting idea about racing at Bowman Gray, and this is what he wrote on Reddit: “We should throw water on the track and make it an ice ring. Probably end up with same amount of destruction anyway.”

Another fan shared a flashback to the 1990 event from Richmond, where the fans saw a similar situation. This is what he wrote, “They raced in 1990 at Richmond with 4 degree wind chill. Little cold won’t hurt the drivers. I’m sure they’d rather be freezing than dying of heat exhaustion.”

“Rumor has it they just finished a cup car conversion kit that equips the cars with snowmobile skis. They’ll likely run that this weekend if there’s any snow on the ground,” another fan wrote, asking if the Cup Series car can be fitted with a different set-up, perfect for racing in snowy conditions.

All in all, it will be interesting to see if NASCAR decides to host the event or delay it owing to a drastic fall in temperature. With that said, fans might wrap themselves up in warm clothes and hope for the best.