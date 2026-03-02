Denny Hamlin Lets Go of His Selfishness in Humbling COTA Race Amidst Worsening Medical Issue

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 11: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing National Debt Relief Toyota is being interviewed during Media Day for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 11, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 11 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602111202500

A week ago, two wins in a row for Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing were nothing compared to Hamlin’s own misfortune. However, it has all changed after the latest race at the Circuit of the Americas, as Hamlin was more than happy to accept the superiority of his driver. And amidst his increasing medical concerns, his own result was no less than a victory to him.

Hamlin is happy with everything

Denny Hamlin was rather positive about his weekend about everything, whether it was his own result or his team’s. Hamlin finished in P10 after an initial scuffle with Connor Zilisch in the previous stage. In his own words, he said:

“The first mistake-free road course for me in six years. Freaking amazing. It’s like a win. I’m telling you, this is a win.”

For a race that was heavily policed by NASCAR, Hamlin did manage to stay away from penalties and any further damage. His recovery from P19 to P10 was rather miraculous, especially considering the competition in the top 10 in the later stages of the race.

Moreover, Hamlin is more than happy with Tyler Reddick. Earlier, he was slightly selfish about his own results, reportedly being unhappy about not claiming a victory.

After Reddick’s third straight win, however, Hamlin has no more regrets. Instead, he is feeling elated that his team is able to put together such results.

“It’s just so gratifying. Obviously when I see Michael afterwards, he’s very appreciative of—he knows the work that I am doing here to make all this happen.

“Again, it’s very gratifying to see the joy that we are bringing him at this stage of his life.”

Imago AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 01: Michael Jordon celebrates with Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Chumba Casino Toyota after Reddick won the the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix on March 1, 2026 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX. Photo by Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 01 NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon272260301058

Meanwhile, Hamlin was recovering from a shoulder injury while trying to recover his parents’ belongings from the debris of their house. His right shoulder had been repaired in November 2023 through surgery.

In his race at COTA, those same injuries resurfaced for Hamlin, who was trying to race during his recovery period.

“Asked Denny Hamlin about his shoulder that he tore during the offseason. He said that it held up well as he got a 10th-place finish, but that he’ll be sore tomorrow,” said John Newby. These could be signs that the issue could further increase in the upcoming races if it continues like this.

While talking about his efforts in the team, Hamlin remains rath er humble about the same. Instead of taking credit for teaching them, he steps back and accepts the role of a guiding light.

In Hamlin’s eyes, he is just showing them the right path. It is his team that is working their best, and “they’re taking the ball and just slam-dunking it right now.”

While Hamlin has been putting in efforts day and night to help 23XI Racing grow, he is more than appreciative of his partner.

Denny Hamlin credits Michael Jordan for autonomy

When Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan started their racing team, they put in their famous jersey numbers. It was indicative of a 50-50 partnership.

After yesterday’s victory in the Circuit of the Americas race, it was clear how that partnership is working out between them.

Michael readily accepts that his role is to provide the finances necessary for the team. Meanwhile, Hamlin also reveals that his partner is more than ready to grant him autonomy on the team.

“It’s just a perfect partnership. I don’t even know how to explain it. This doesn’t work unless he gives me the autonomy to do it.”

Hamlin’s words hit hard. Especially considering the drama that his team boss is involved in recently. A major controversy in the Joe Gibbs vs. Chris Gabehart lawsuit is related to Gabehart’s control over the team.

Hamlin reveals that while he was trying to set up his own race team, none of the other potential partners were ready to give him the autonomy to run it.

His reasoning was, “I wanted to make sure that if it failed, it was because of something that I did, not someone else.”

Jordan’s and Hamlin’s relationship is pretty visible on track when it comes to 23XI Racing; Hamlin handles the technical guidance and is the one who tries to help the drivers.

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan steps up to provide them backing as a trusted partner. It was also visible during the lawsuit, when Jordan used his fame to rally around supporters for his team.

Now that 23XI Racing is winning again, Jordan is just focusing on celebrating and appreciating their work. He refrains from commenting about the drivers and lets Hamlin do his part in it.

For now, it seems like 23XI has found itself the perfect formula to work on a 50-50 partnership.