Tyler Reddick Delivers 3-Word Boast After Confirming His NASCAR Hall of Fame ‘Moment’

HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Pinnacle Toyota celebrates in Victory Lane with the trophy after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Autotrader 400 race on February 22, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9532602221499

Calling Tyler Reddick’s start to the season impressive would be putting it lightly. The 23XI Racing driver rolled into 2026 with three straight wins, making a serious statement right out of the gate. With that run, Reddick didn’t just make history; he firmly established himself as one of the top drivers in NASCAR today, something he recently made clear himself.

Reddick’s NASCAR Hall of Fame visit and Gant’s connection

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Reddick reflected on making history by winning the first three races of the season. He also spoke about visiting the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where he met several legendary figures, including Harry Gant, who owns a four-race winning streak of his own.

“It truly is that guys of that caliber that just ruled the sport for decades somehow never won the first two races in the season,” Reddick said. “Obviously, for me, this moment’s cool because I was able to go to this year’s Hall of Fame induction. I got to see Kurt Busch inducted, Harry Gant, a number of other guys, and Ray Hendrick. I know I haven’t won four races in a row, but to go on a stretch like that, right, as you said, it hasn’t happened in the existence of NASCAR.”

Reddick then explained how challenging each of the three victories was, emphasizing that none came easily. From the chaos at Daytona to the unpredictability of Atlanta and finally battling Shane van Gisbergen at a road course, he described the run as a dream scenario.

“It is truly pretty crazy. In this day and age, with how tight the competition is, I mean, the first two races in the season, we go to Daytona, and it’s tough. And Echo Park Speedway is just as crazy. Then to come in here and beat the guy who’s pretty much been the king on the road for the last two years in my book and be able to hold off SVG is just, I had a feeling it was going to come down to that today. And I was ready for the challenge. I just didn’t know if it would be successful today. So to be able to pull it off in that fashion is really cool,” Reddick further added.

Entering 2026, Reddick’s Cup Series victories carry major significance for both him and 23XI Racing. After battling a lawsuit against NASCAR and enduring a winless 2025 season, the No. 45 driver and his team experienced a difficult year.

Compounding those challenges, longtime sponsor Monster Energy parted ways with Reddick, adding further pressure on both him and the organization. Against that backdrop, returning to NASCAR and winning the first three races of the season feels like a dramatic turnaround.

Reddick survived a last-lap scare at Daytona, powered his way to victory at Atlanta, and then held off Shane van Gisbergen, who was chasing a sixth consecutive road course win, to secure his third straight victory at COTA. In doing so, he accomplished a feat no other NASCAR driver has achieved.

With Reddick delivering at an elite level and 23XI Racing providing a consistently competitive car each week, team owner Michael Jordan used the moment to send a clear message to the rest of the garage.

MJ’s stern warning for Cup Series rivals after Reddick’s record

Moments after Tyler Reddick made history, his team owner, Michael Jordan, delivered a warning to the rest of the field. Calling for change, the NBA legend told the media following Reddick’s COTA win:

“It’s time for change. Time for change. And the guys feel the same thing. Tyler came in with the most pressure. I guess everybody expected him to win three in a row, or at least thought he had a chance. That’s the hardest one to win, you know? And he stuck to his strategy. The guys put together a great car.”

With those words, Jordan appeared to send a subtle message to the likes of Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, and Joe Gibbs Racing, the traditional powerhouses of the sport. His comments carried weight, especially considering that none of those teams managed to seriously challenge 23XI Racing in the first three races of the season.

Even recent champions such as Kyle Larson (2025), Joey Logano (2024), and Ryan Blaney (2023), along with Denny Hamlin, who won six races last year, struggled to mount a consistent challenge against Reddick. Through three races, the Michael Jordan co-owned team has established itself as the benchmark organization in the garage.