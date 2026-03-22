Denny Hamlin Eyeing One Last Glory Over Kyle Busch as JGR Star Quietly Confirms Retirement Talks

Denny Hamlin may not be chasing legacies, but his mindset says otherwise. He is wise enough to recognize his caliber, and as such, he has given the ecstatic fans an estimate of where he thinks he is going to stand at the end of his current stint in the NASCAR Cup Series. Being someone who loves seeing the data, he once said he would reach 67 wins. When asked how he reached that number, he had a clear response.

“Just, you know, averages over the years. If you average the last 10 years or something like that, it’s about three and a half wins a year. So it’s that that puts me right around that number.

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“So, it’s just, and that’s assuming that I don’t wake up in 2027 and have a declining skill set. So, you know, that’s why it’s still a goal. It’s not pie in the sky, but it’s also still going to take some work to do.”

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Hamlin is already running hot with 61 wins to his name. And the way he’s been going, with his recent win at Vegas, 67 doesn’t look like an impossible number to achieve.

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It’s clear that Denny Hamlin does not like to meddle with his words too much. In his eyes, it is better to set realistic goals and deliver on them. He does not want to try and aim for inflated numbers that put him at the same level as Dale Earnhardt.

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After all, earning 6 wins in 20 months is more realistic compared to 17 wins by 2027. Hamlin has already made it clear that his career is nearing its end. He is only waiting for the championship, and he does not want to race past 2027 and find himself struggling to keep up with the pack.

So for now, 67 is the number that Denny Hamlin thinks he is going to chase en route to his championship title. It will very likely put him above Kyle Busch on the list of NASCAR drivers with the most Cup Series victories. But Hamlin keeps denying the fact that he is eyeing Busch’s legacy.

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However, the way things seem to be progressing in the NASCAR Cup Series for him and Busch, there’s no doubt that he is going to surpass Busch one way or another. At least his rival supports him wholeheartedly in this endeavor, even though Hamlin’s not interested in the glory.

For Kyle Busch, victory at Darlington does not seem like a probable idea. But it’s not going to keep him away from the victory lane.

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Kyle Busch visits victory lane 40 miles away from Darlington

His Cup Series career might be in shambles currently, but that is not going to stop Kyle Busch from enjoying his time as a racing driver. So it is no wonder that he is unable to stop himself from visiting races and trying his luck at multiple venues. One such opportunity presented itself to Busch this weekend.

40 miles away from the Lady in Black, Busch was having the time of his life at Dillon Motor Speedway. On Saturday night, Kyle Busch and his son were racing at the track for a Legends Masters Division event.

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Needless to say, Kyle Busch looked elated after his victory in the 25-lap event. “It was just all good,” said Busch in victory lane. “Thank you to everyone for coming out and supporting your local short track. Thanks for being here at Dillon Motor Speedway.

“It was a lot of fun, good characteristics. Tried to get some laps around here to help the little one out, but had some fun with our Lucas Oil race car while doing so.”

While Busch was able to win the race, his son was not fortunate enough in his division. Brexton Busch competed later that evening. He would end up facing an early retirement to finish the race in P22 after his car lost power.

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For now, all eyes will be looking forward to what Busch is able to bring home from Darlington tonight.