Fed-Up Tyler Reddick Takes a Jab at NASCAR’s Officiating Amidst Bleak COTA Odds

NASCAR thinks it’s a good idea to add tire packs at the apex of turns to prevent drivers from cutting corners. This can help since drivers want to avoid getting greedy and losing all their speed by crashing into the tires. While it has its positive reasons, Tyler Reddick has his own suspicions about the same. And he’s already convinced that it may play to Shane van Gisbergen’s strengths more than his own.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Reddick unsure about NASCAR’s officiating

This year, NASCAR is placing more tire packs along turns 3, 4, 5, 6, and 19 to make racing stricter at the shortened Circuit of the Americas course. In Tyler Reddick’s eyes, this decision invites trouble as he is unable to get his head around the penalty and rules for the same.

When asked by an interviewer about his opinion on NASCAR’s officiating, Reddick says,

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hard to say. I looked at it this morning, and yeah, I think there’s still some. I think the tire packs are there, like you could still technically get called for cutting. I’m kind of seeking a little bit more clarity on that from NASCAR. But that was something I was wondering, like some of the tire packs where they are placed, you might still get a penalty.”

“For the most part, it’s okay; the esses will be a challenge, though. Because what happens if someone has a correction and they kind of ease you up? Now, you are looking at hitting the tire pack or going around it and getting a penalty. It’s something that the drivers have fought in the past years anyway. But now, they are just tire packs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Reddick does raise an important point about the same. This year, NASCAR reveals that it will be using AI cameras to track down such infractions and deliver penalties more systematically. So without any understanding of the same, it is very likely that multiple drivers will end up falling prey to the tire packs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the entire situation is tense and rather unsure, Reddick is still agreeing to the usage of the tire packs. Considering how effective it was in Mexico and COTA last year, Reddick’s not surprised that NASCAR is using it again. But what about his race? Just like the other drivers, Reddick is focusing on Shane van Gisbergen and his tactics. He is among the many drivers who believe that the increase in horsepower is like throwing away the win to SVG.

“It’s already been in play, I think. Well, pretty sure that’s for Shane. I mean, he has done a great job all around, but soon as the tires start to wear out, he just does a better job at that. So, if anything, I think it’s playing to his strengths even more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With two victories in his bag this season, Reddick is already looking forward to an amazing race at COTA this weekend.

“You know, amongst the field, we’ve been stronger on road courses, but I really like coming to—coming here and other road courses and contending for wins. And they’ve kind of—I mean, I guess last time we were here we were pretty close. But from pretty much this point on, for the rest of the last year. You know, it was kind of out of sight for us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, it’s kind of fitting that we come here with that opportunity to be in position for that. And it’s going to be super important that things we’ve worked on really apply today and tomorrow.”

Reddick can breathe a sigh of relief for now. After all, he is going to start the race on pole tomorrow…

NASCAR Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas Qualifying Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the results from today’s Cup Series qualifying session at COTA: