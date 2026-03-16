Ty Gibbs Eyeing to Brush Off ‘Nepotism’ Charges in Career Redeeming Claim After Las Vegas

There has been constant talk about Ty Gibbs’ nepotism tag in the NASCAR Cup Series. While the young driver failed to prove otherwise in all these seasons, the ongoing 2026 season could be a time for redemption for him, at least as he has started in recent times. And the latest race at Las Vegas could be a silver lining to it, thanks to great qualifying and a good finish.

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Ty Gibbs is grateful and happy

In a recent interview with Jonathan Fjeld on X, Gibbs opened up about his race, where he shed light on his improvement at the Las Vegas race compared to the previous encounters. He added that he was getting closer to his teammates in terms of performance.

“I just think, just getting better as a team and getting closer, and a lot of aspects I wasn’t expecting,” Gibbs said after the race.

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Following this, Gibbs touched upon his three top-five finishes in five races, which, in fact, was the first time in his career that he had done it. Speaking about this, here’s what the Joe Gibbs Racing star further added:

“Keep going, wish it was a win, but very thankful to be in the position I’m in, very thankful to be with the team I have. Guys want to see a lot with the team I have and just keep going and keep getting better and happy with the situation.”

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Notably, Ty Gibbs is having the best-ever start to a Cup Series campaign despite having a rough start at Daytona and Atlanta. However, things began to change for good from COTA, where he finished the race in fourth place. He continued the same at Phoenix with another fourth place.

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With the fifth-place finish at Las Vegas, his best on the track, he has jumped up five places and is currently placed in 10th in the drivers’ standings. Thanks to his improved performance, Gibbs will look to aim for a win, his first-ever major milestone in the Cup Series.

With this, Ty Gibbs would want to shed the tag of nepotism because of his family’s connection with racing. He is the grandson of Joe Gibbs, the team owner, and despite average performances one season after another, he continued to race in the #54 car.

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While Gibbs would want to fetch the ultimate prize — the race win, his teammate, Denny Hamlin, did it at Las Vegas, and the team.

Denny Hamlin finds redemption at Las Vegas

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With the Pennzoil 400 win on Sunday, Denny Hamlin continued his winning momentum at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, dating back to his South Point 400 victory from last fall. Thanks to the victory, Hamlin claimed his 61st career Cup Series win and his maiden win of the season.

Hamlin’s victory is a redemption for what he has been facing in the last few months. From losing the championship to losing his father, the JGR star has been on a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I knew it took a few weeks to feel like driving,” Hamlin told the media after his Las Vegas win. “Over the last couple weeks, I definitely regained my love of it, got refocused. These are great opportunities for us.”

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Hendrick Motorsports duo, Chase Elliott and William Byron, finished the race in second and third places, respectively. Hamlin’s teammates, Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs, wrapped up the top five.