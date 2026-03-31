Dale Jr’s Wisdom Fails to Change NASCAR as Bubba Wallace’s Reckless Move Raises New Problem: Analysts

The major format change from the playoff system to the Chase for the NASCAR Cup Series has seen some drivers struggle to adapt. While mistakes are a common theme on the track, the race for more points is what is leading to these, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. had already warned about this previously. After Bubba Wallace’s incident at the Martinsville Speedway, this became clearer, and NASCAR analysts now seem to agree.

NASCAR analysts apply Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wisdom on drivers making silly mistakes

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In the latest episode of the Teardown podcast, co-hosts Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck discussed Bubba Wallace’s on-track incident with Carson Hocevar at Martinsville. The 23XI Racing driver ran into the back of Hocevar in a clumsy move during the final stage, which ended his race.

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Bianchi claimed the move was short-sighted from Wallace, who has now had a couple of finishes outside the top 30 in a row. Adding to this, Gluck mentioned Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s comments from Saturday about what he told his drivers at the end of the 2026 season. Junior had emphasized to his drivers about the changes and adjustments they would have to make to their approach to races because now the importance of points would be that much higher.

“He was talking about how Rajah Caruth’s move at the end of the O’Reilly race, like you’re not going to care about that corner in what happened in turn three and four or whatever in a few weeks from now, but you are going to care about the points,” Gluck said. “He’s like ‘I don’t care what happened or who was right or who was wrong, but you can’t give up points like that.'”

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Wallace’s incident led to him finishing 36th in the race. Despite having started strongly in the race, he fell off the standings. The Chase system, introduced at the start of 2026, has garnered a lot of fans, and Bianchi even believes there could be drivers who require more time to get used to it.

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“You just have to look at the big picture, and we’ve heard a lot of drivers talk about this a little bit, and it is a change in mindset, and there are people who say, like, ‘Not everybody quite is there yet,’ or, ‘They quite realize the significance of this because nobody has raced in a system like this before,” Bianchi said. “And now they’re just kind of figuring it out. And it’s going to be one of those things later this year where people are like, ‘Oh, oh, okay.'”

Bianchi recalled the mindset in the playoff system being about going for the wins, no matter what it takes. An ‘always attack, attack, attack’ mentality over thinking big picture. Because of that mindset from the previous era and factors like drivers having a frustrating day or feeling spiteful on track, they snap and make mistakes, which cost them dearly. The analyst claimed that the ideal approach of the Chase format would take ‘a little bit’ to seep into the drivers’ nature.

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However, Jeff Gluck didn’t think it was any justification for Bubba Wallace as he said, “He’s a veteran driver at this point, Bubba Wallace. I mean, it’s not like he’s a rookie that needs this. I mean, I think it’s a sort of a copout to be like, you’re not thinking about it.”

The driver himself was not too pleased with what had happened on the track at Martinsville.

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What did Bubba Wallace say about his thinking at Martinsville?

Following the race at Martinsville, Bubba Wallace addressed his incident with Carson Hocevar.

Wallace claimed that while he didn’t appreciate the three-wide into turn 1, he misjudged the center of the corner and didn’t mean to run into Hocevar. The #23 driver then expressed his frustrations with himself for the mystery of Martinsville for him.

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“What a frustrating day. With so much expectation coming here, favorite track,” said Wallace. “Just wasn’t the day we wanted. We really have to figure out what this place is. We can win Saturday in practice, but we just don’t show up on Sunday.”

Slip-ups in two consecutive races have forced Wallace out of the Top 3 in driver standings, as he is currently placed 11th. With a week off before the Bristol race, Wallace will be hoping to reset and return to his former best for the 23XI Racing team.