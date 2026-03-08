Calls Mount for FOX to Bring Back Former NASCAR Announcer as Fans Get Livid Over State of Broadcast

Once Townsend Bell came into the picture, it was clear why NASCAR fans doted on him. Even though his specialty was calling IndyCar for the FOX booth, his maturity and technical experience easily made him the favorite. Now that Bell is gone from the booth, the fans are simply not going to accept Larry McReynolds and Mike Joy.

The entire community is fuming at FOX right now. There have been so many complaints about their broadcast that it is hard to keep track of them at this point. After a long time, fans found something to appreciate with Townsend Bell behind the mic. Once they lost him, they were unable to comprehend the basic broadcast again.

For the fans, the FOX broadcast was already subpar. Bell made it far better in comparison and gave them a reason to tune in once again. Now, they are rallying behind FOX to bring him back and give them a better broadcast once again. The fan sentiments are agitated, and once again, FOX is playing with fire.

A user on social media posted about FOX missing clear directions in their booth. “This is where FOX is desperately missing a crew chief in the booth… Larry Mac is good during the cutaway car segments, but those are few and far between.”

It was clear that the majority of the fans shared the same opinion, as visible in the comments section.

NASCAR fans urge FOX to let Townsend Bell take over

The very first reaction was that of surprise. Fans are questioning FOX about its decisions. The one thing they did right has gone wrong again, and fans can’t believe why.

“Never understood why they moved him. His choice or FOX’s? Because honestly, he still has his fastball and he never should have left the booth in the first place.” One of the other fans suggested doing something as extreme as replacing the entire current booth with the IndyCar analysts instead of the NASCAR ones.

“⁠⁠Can Fox just replace the usual booth with the IndyCar guys?” Although it may sound good on paper, there is no guarantee that every announcer can bring in the same magic that Townsend Bell does. For now, maybe fans should focus on keeping Bell as the lead in the FOX booth during the races. Another user went on to point out the multiple errors on FOX’s end.

“Fox is missing a lot of things, including good camera operators and a producer that knows what’s going on.” With Townsend Bell absent from the booth, fans can help but remember some of the best moments with Townsend Bell calling the race.

“There was an incredible moment in the IndyCar broadcast yesterday where Logano asked about the balance of the car while leading in traffic vs. leading in clean air, and Townsend was able to detail exactly how the balance changes and what the leader should be doing to counter it.”

Not only that, but the fans are also angry about the entire broadcast becoming repetitive and boring once again. “That’s because it’s scripted. Larry has no clue about anything technical with this car other than his basic regurgitated bullet points and FOUR FRESH TIRES. Letart is the only one that has anything valuable to inject re the car because he can think on his feet.”

It is very clear that fans want Townsend Bell to make them love the broadcast once again. Instead of the current announcers, they find more confidence in the IndyCar announcer’s words.