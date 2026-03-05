Rick Hendrick’s Star Forced to Give Up NASCAR Seat for Phoenix as Medical Diagnosis Reveals Health Scare

Alex Bowman is not going to race at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. In his place, Anthony Alfredo is going to get behind the wheel of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports car. According to reports, Bowman is diagnosed with vertigo and can’t race.

An unavoidable absence from track

This new announcement comes right after his abrupt stop at the Circuit of the Americas race. The symptoms of his vertigo started unraveling around Lap 71. During the race, Bowman was unwell and was unable to drive the full distance.

He had to swap out midway and go for a checkup. As it stands now, the two events seem to be related. After all, the COTA weekend was hellish for drivers. Their cool suits were failing, and they couldn’t find a way to counter the heat in the car’s cockpit.

According to Jeff Andrews, Hendrick Motorsports’ president, “We’re encouraged by the progress he’s making, but we have to prioritize his health above all else. It’s obviously frustrating for him because he’s a competitor and wants to be in the race car, especially at his home track. We’ll continue to support Alex and look forward to his return as soon as he’s medically cleared.”

For now, the situation is being monitored closely, and Hendrick Motorsports has already asked NASCAR to issue a medical waiver. Their actions suggest that Hendrick Motorsports and the team believe that Bowman won’t be racing for multiple weekends.

Bowman was facing a similar situation last year at Michigan. The impact from the crash scared him deeply, although there was no damage or consequences reported. As Bowman revealed–

“I mean, I feel OK. It was the biggest hit I’ve ever taken in a stock car by a mile, but head-on into the wall at Michigan, it’s going to be that way.”

The troubles keep piling up for Alex Bowman. It leads us to ask an important question.

What does it mean for Alex Bowman’s future?

There is no doubt that Alex Bowman will not like his situation currently. Rick Hendrick completely revamped his team in order to give him a fair chance at defending his seat.

Compared to his teammates, Bowman has been unable to race at the level that Hendrick Motorsports demands of its drivers. Bowman is winless for nearly 50 races at this point. His performance doesn’t invoke any confidence either.

In the first three races of the season, he was nowhere to be found. His teammates were near the front row, trying to snatch a win. Meanwhile, Bowman was busy racing among the back markers.

If 2026 is his final season at Hendrick Motorsports, we do not know yet. However, his current results put him at a disadvantage compared to his teammates. Not only does need victories. He needs solid championship results.

The latest setback in his season is proving it more difficult for him to do the same. Set aside bad finishes; if Bowman does not earn medical clearance for more than one weekend, then he will face the threat of disqualification from the Chase for the Cup.

The current season is ruthless for drivers without consistency. As it stands right now, Bowman is set to lose out once again, even with a complete overhaul of his team. A situation that neither he nor his team owner Rick Hendrick would like.

What matters for now is that Bowman focuses on his recovery and gets his act together. He should not let the 2026 season and the No. 48 seat get out of his hands.