Roger Penske’s $300M Venture Faces Setback as Donald Trump’s Tariff Hits Automobile Industry: Reports

The IndyCar scene currently feels quite monotonous and closed, as only Chevrolet and Honda are the available engine partners. IndyCar President Doug Boles realized a need for a third, and Roger Penske‘s $300 million empire did get some positive news as they signed better partnerships recently. However, when it comes to their third engine supplier, the recent situation in the U.S. is not exactly in their favor, thanks to the President’s tariffs.

President Trump’s tariffs delay IndyCar’s plans for another engine supplier

Donald Trump‘s plans to add more tariffs have heavily affected the automotive industry. Ford is among the ones that are facing the most severe consequences of the same. They risk getting kicked out of NASCAR, and their revenue isn’t enough for them to concentrate on committing more to NASCAR. The same is happening to IndyCar.

According to industry reporter David Land, “Third manufacturer search has apparently been slowed by the United States tariffs.”

Earlier, President Boles had confirmed that he had, in fact, approached and discussed with several interested parties about coming to the IndyCar series as an engine supplier.

“Fortunately, since I’ve taken on this job, I’ve had an opportunity to meet with a variety of engine manufacturers, which has been fantastic.”

At the same time, he also recognized the difficulties in the automotive industry, which could act as a deterrent to their plans.

“We all know that the automotive industry is going through a little bit of a transition right now as they’re trying to figure out what a consumer wants, thinking about some global economic challenges, and where they are. So those things weigh into decisions to participate in the sport.”

In a way, their new regulations for the 2028 season were the best bet for attracting new manufacturers. Doug Boles clarified that most other brands do not want to enter the sport yet because of the fear of lagging behind. They are unable to gain enough confidence that the new teams could surpass the highly expensive and advanced operations of Chevy and Honda.

“And so you’re going to bring your brand in and struggle for a while.”

But the tariffs hit harder than they could have anticipated. Major manufacturers in the U.S., like GM and Toyota, are facing heavy losses and a lack of revenue. This leaves them with very little room to spare for funding a competitive motorsports operation in IndyCar. A prime example of the same is Ford. Their new Formula 1 venture has already left their resources stretched thin.

But while his new policies are proving difficult for the IndyCar series to handle, it’s not like President Trump has completely ignored IndyCar. In fact, he is trying his level best to get involved in the sport.

President Donald Trump tries to sway IndyCar in his favor, but there’s a roadblock

U.S. President Donald Trump has been lobbying hard to gather the cooperation of all major American sports leagues. The President wants to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America with special events in all major American sports. As such, he has been campaigning to make IndyCar introduce a Freedom 250 event to the series.

The event is being promoted as a race that takes place in DC, where the drivers drive a lap around the National Museum.

He also posted a teaser video on his account on the Truth Social app. The teaser was a partially generated AI-video that was supposed to be a preview of the said race. IndyCar’s 17-race schedule is already set for the season. As of now, Roger Penske has not delivered his verdict on the idea of introducing an 18th event to the series.

Additionally, Trump also revealed that he is facing certain hurdles in bringing the race to D.C. “We can’t get Schumer. Schumer is making it very difficult.”

Senator Schumer doesn’t want IndyCar to race on the proposed track that Trump is lobbying for. “What’s wrong with him? Everybody wants to. Schumer doesn’t because he doesn’t want to see advertising near the Capitol. The cars have ads. If you didn’t, they wouldn’t look as good, right? That’s the only reason.”

For now, Donald Trump and his grand plans of bringing IndyCar racing to D.C. seem to be stuck in limbo.

What do you think about IndyCar’s current condition? Will they be able to procure a third manufacturer by 2028?