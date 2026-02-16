“SPEED CHANNEL IS BACK”: Fans Left in Disbelief as NASCAR Relaunches Their Lost Legacy

Amid the backlash, FOX is now trying to regain the support of its fanbase by returning to its golden days. On its official social media, they have announced—

“Let’s talk racing. Kevin Harvick. Will Buxton. The world of motorsports. Launching 2.23.26,” causing the fans to admit their delight.

The NASCAR fans have a certain dislike of FOX. For them, FOX is one of the worst broadcasters for racing. Competition-wise, they are severely lagging behind in the United States. But it looks like they are ready to put past mistakes behind them with a full-fledged resurgence.

The media house is relaunching its popular channel, SPEED, under a new disguise. Although it is a podcast, the channel’s essence remains the same. SPEED is their motorsports channel. It aims to connect all aspects of motorsports through a single source. To make it as authentic as possible, FOX will feature Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton.

While Harvick is highly respected in NASCAR, Buxton is an expert from Formula 1. For fans of the old days, SPEED was something they swore by. The media house is now seeking to reestablish its identity in the community by evoking nostalgia.

And sure enough, it has already reached millions of fans who hold a soft spot for the broadcast company due to their love for motorsports.

Fans go wild as FOX’s new announcement brings joy

Almost immediately, the entire community was shaken by the announcement. The SPEED Channel was once the go-to source for motorsports and related news. Now that it’s back, fans can’t help but marvel at the amazing times that lie ahead.

One user aptly summed up the common feelings on social media, writing, “SPEED CHANNEL IS BACK,” along with an image that says, “We used to pray for times like these.”

The moment they heard the announcement, fans began lobbying to restore the channel as a full-fledged TV station. “Please come back as a full TV station again!” For now, it will remain a podcast featuring news from the world of motorsports.

The responses have been overwhelmingly positive. “Never thought I’d see the day SPEED returns, welcome back,” was one user’s reaction. Another fan added, “The world is healing.”

One fan aptly pointed out that NASCAR has been listening to its fanbase diligently this season. “Man, NASCAR is peaking this year.”

The backlash directed toward FOX this year has been massive. For the past few months, almost everything they did ended up making the fan base even more furious. The return of SPEED appears to be a positive step for the media house.

The podcast’s premise appears direct at first glance. It aims to eliminate all complaints directed toward its broadcast. All that remains now is the successful implementation of the same.

Are you excited to tune in again for the SPEED podcast this year? Let us know your thoughts.