Star Driver Breaks Silence on Off-Season Surgery Months After Bone-Breaking Accident

Connor Zilisch was having a fairly smooth rookie season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2025. With multiple wins in his bag, the Trackhouse Racing driver had already taken the sport by storm. However, an accident turned things around for him in August.

While celebrating what was his sixth win of the year, Connor Zilisch broke his collarbone while trying to climb up on his car in victory lane at Watkins Glen. As a result of the accident, Zilisch underwent surgery a few days later and came out fine. These kinds of injuries usually require a proper surgery which a period like the off-season can provide. Zilisch gave an update on that ahead of the Rolex 24 at Daytona waiting for him.

Connor Zilisch updates on his shoulder injury

Zilisch had one of the best years a NASCAR driver can have with a double-digit win figure (ten wins), only to lose the title in the final race at Phoenix.

Fast forward to 2026, the 19-year-old teen will now gear up to race for Trackhouse Racing in the No. 88, previously held by Shane van Gisbergen. But before that, the NASCAR driver is all set to race in the Rolex 24 endurance racing.

Recently, he had an interview with renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, during which he discussed the current state of his health, particularly his shoulder injury.

“It probably took two months of PT, and I had no worries about it since,” Zilisch said. “I didn’t get the plate out, and I don’t plan on getting the plate out, so yeah, everything’s been really good, and it certainly was a headache at first, but yeah, I’m glad everything’s fine now.”

For the original surgery, a metal fixation plate and screws were surgically implanted in his shoulder to fix his collarbone from that fall. Since he’s not taken it out, it means it’s not causing any active pain or limiting his movement around that area. As he says, physiotherapy sessions were enough to resolve the issue without any further treatment.

Zilisch had undergone the surgery on August 12, 2025, three days after he broke his collarbone. Within two weeks, the doctors cleared Zilisch to race on August 22 at the Daytona International Speedway.

This demonstrates the incredible determination of the young NASCAR star. Although this wasn’t the first time Zilisch faced an accident in NASCAR. In 2024, he suffered a crash at Talladega and missed a race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Nov 1, 2025 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch 88 during the Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

While he missed the Texas Xfinity race, Zilisch is unlikely to miss the upcoming Rolex 24 race. As Connor Zilisch is gearing up to compete in the Endurance race at Daytona, he will face some formidable names in the race.

Former F1 driver Romain Grosjean will also take part in the event. Interestingly, a host of IndyCar drivers will also be seen, such as Scott McLaughlin, Álex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood, Colton Herta, and Scott Dixon.

Zilisch’s own team, Cadillac Whelen, will see him team up with IMSA driver Jack Aitken, two-time Le Mans winner Earl Bamber, and the young IMSA driver Frederik Vesti.

As Zilisch gears up to race in endurance, his recent verdict on the NASCAR format change paves a solid path for him in 2026.

Trackhouse star happy with NASCAR’s new format

After enormous protests by fans and experts, NASCAR finally changed the playoff system. The stock car racing competition tracked back and brought in the Chase format to determine the champion. Under this format, NASCAR will not eliminate anybody, and everyone will go for wins and points to gain the top spot in the standings.

Zilisch, who will drive in this format in this first full-time Cup season in 2026, said, “I mean obviously winning is probably the easier way in for me, but by no means does that mean I prefer the playoffs. So, yeah, I think it’s good for everybody. I think everybody on the team side is happy with it.”

He is mature enough to earn his success in the right way and not the ‘easy way’.

Following this, Zilisch hailed NASCAR for listening to the fans. “We’ve got to listen to the people who make our sport go around, and that’s the fans. I’m glad that NASCAR made that decision to do something different. Who knows, it could not work out, but at least we’re trying.”

After a stellar Xfinity Series season in 2025, where he claimed ten wins and 20 top 5s in 32 races, Connor Zilisch finished in second place (unfortunately). As he is set for the full-time Cup Series obligation for Trackhouse Racing, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the most premier form of stock car racing.