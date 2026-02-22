“That’s Kids These Days”: Kyle Busch Publicly Puts Rookie on Notice as He Falls Prey to ‘Unluckiest Driver’ Tag

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Practice Feb 12, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch 8 during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250212_pjc_bc1_060

NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Practice Feb 12, 2025 Daytona Beach, Florida, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch 8 during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Daytona Beach Daytona International Speedway Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250212_pjc_bc1_060

Kyle Busch’s tough luck in the NASCAR Cup Series continues as the Richard Childress Racing driver crashed out of the race on Lap 125. Busch was running in 13th place, and this was when a contact with Noah Gragson ended his day at Atlanta on Sunday, leaving him with nothing but to slam the Front Row Motorsports driver.

According to NASCAR journalist Kelly Crandall, “Noah Gragson’s in-car camera (HBO Max) shows that Busch came off the corner and up in front of Gragson. But Gragson had the run and hit Busch in the bumper.”

Reacting to the incident with Gragson, Busch told FOX Sports: “That’s kids these days.”

Fresh from his Truck Series victory on Saturday, the two-time Cup Series champion was running to erase the winless streak, but it was not meant to be.

This means that Busch will carry his winless streak to 95 races now. Busch started his race from 14th place after the washed-out qualifying due to inclement weather, but he could not make much amends, as fans labeled him the unluckiest.

“I didn’t get the best of exits off of turn 2 there,” Busch said in the post-race interview. “I was a little crossed up, not bad when I got out there to the wall, just perfect timing for the 4 to ram me as hard as he could and send me spinning instead of just checking up for a second, making sure I was straight, hitting me softly, but that’s just what they all do. They just all run through you and it doesn’t matter if you’re aimed the right way or not.”

Kyle Busch could not avoid wrecks last week at Daytona as well. He was initially involved in a 20-car big one, damaging his nose. But was able to continue the race. Later on, he barely managed to get out of the last lap wreck, just to fetch himself a 15th-place finish despite starting from the pole.

When asked about his safe game from Daytona and if he wanted to do the same at Atlanta, Busch stated:

“No, I was running normal, everything was fine, we had an issue on pit road, got back there, was working our way back towards the front, we had better tires than most of the people that were around or at least that was in front of us so, time was going to be to get back to the front or wreck way too early, I mean just, I hate it.”

Fans react to Kyle Busch’s tough luck

Sharing the name of the person who might be the culprit behind Busch’s wreck, a fan wrote, “Probably Herbst (Riley Herbst of 23XI Racing) or some bum.”

“Might have the worst luck on Sundays currently,” another fan wrote, sharing his thoughts on Kyle Busch’s luck, which hasn’t been fine in the last 95 Cup races.

“Welp. Yesterday was fun but back to same old RCR Kyle Busch now,” another fan wrote, reflecting on Busch’s Truck Series win from Saturday, and then his Cup Series crash on Sunday.

“NASCAR was better when he was a contender each week, and I can’t believe I’m saying that,” another Kyle Busch fan wrote, reminiscing about the old days when the #8 driver used to be a championship contender.

As of Lap 216, Tyler Reddick is leading the Autotrader 400 at the EchoPark Speedway. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are heeling him.