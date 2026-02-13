Tony Stewart Pays Tribute to ‘Friend’ Greg Biffle at Daytona Months After Plane Crash Tragedy

Biffle may be gone, but his legacy continues to resonate with his fans and followers to know more about him. Tony Stewart was one of the drivers who worked with Biffle, like in the 2022 Superstar Racing Experience season. Ahead of the Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway, when Stewart was asked about Greg Biffle and his memories of him, his response spoke volumes about Biffle’s fun-loving attitude and demeanor with his teammates.

Tony Stewart recalls a light-hearted episode with Greg Biffle after SRX

Compared to a regular stock car racing series, Tony Stewart’s SRX was much more laid back. Their easy schedule meant that drivers could enjoy their time between races instead of running around from event to event. During one such break, Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle had an amazing time in off-road racing. He fondly recounts the experience he had and how he would watch his friend get involved with the cars during the event.

“I’ve hung out with Biffle in Glens out there in the sand dunes and had a lot of fun with him. I got some neat videos on my phone from when we were out there, and he’s swinging a hammer. Somebody bent a wheel, and he’s literally swinging a miniature sledgehammer and trying to bend this wheel back, and we’ve all got about five or six of us NASCAR guys sitting there watching him beat on this wheel, and we’re all cracking jokes about it while we’re hanging out.”

Stewart praised Biffle for being one of the people who would not hesitate to work on projects away from stock car racing. As a friend and as a team member, he would always make the adventures fun for the people around him.

“He definitely was one of those guys that if you had the opportunity to do stuff away from the track with him, he was a lot of fun. And, he never really got wound up about anything. He didn’t have big emotions, high or low. He was just kind of one of those middle-of-the-road guys. But getting to hang out with him on the couple of trips that the Dunes said I got to hang out with him was a lot of fun. He made it a lot of fun.”

Greg Biffle’s unfortunate plane crash had an update a while back. The initial reports from the investigation of his crash left fans devastated, which reveal the glaring errors that took place during the flight.

While Stewart is more than happy to talk about his late friend Greg Biffle and their SRX experience, he hasn’t forgotten the recent scandal that exposed NASCAR executives taking a dig at Stewart’s SRX series.

Tony Stewart says that he doesn’t care about NASCAR executives

During the elaborate debacle involving Steve Phelps’ controversial texts, Superstar Racing Experience and Tony Stewart’s name also came up. Apparently, NASCAR executives disliked Stewart’s series fearing competition from them.

They labeled it with harsh words. It created a huge divide between Stewart and NASCAR that many believed could never be overcome. However, Kaulig Racing’s recent approach to bring back the stars of the sport in hopes of gaining fan support made ‘Smoke’ come back to the Daytona International Speedway once again.

While fans were hoping to see a reunion between Smoke and NASCAR, Tony Stewart has declined to extend a hand of friendship towards NASCAR executives.

“I’m going to do my deal. If I run into Steve O’Donnell, then he’ll have to deal with that part. I’m going to go do me, and I don’t really care what he does this week.”

The bad blood between NASCAR and Tony Stewart might not come to an end anytime soon. Do you think that Stewart’s Daytona appearance is all about the money he will receive for the event?