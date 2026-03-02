Devastated SVG Concedes Inferiority with 2-Word Admission After Failing to Match Jeff Gordon’s Legacy

Shane van Gisbergen was seconds away from reaching the milestone Jeff Gordon once reached in NASCAR. For a driver who has been in the sport for just four years, this would have been a tremendous achievement, but Tyler Reddick had other ideas, as he stopped SVG, leaving him devastated.

Shane van Gisbergen reveals his disappointment

In a recent interview with FOX Sports, the Trackhouse Racing driver, who was chasing another win, opened up about his outing on Sunday and revealed how Reddick outran him in the race, with a better car and a stunning drive.

“Ah disappointed to be second, but yeah, this area is just another high level, and I felt okay,” SVG said. “We got our Safety Culture Chevy a lot better than yesterday, but following Tyler, his driving was immaculate, and his car was very good too, so I tried, but didn’t quite have enough. But anyways, great points there for the #97.”

Following this, the driver from New Zealand reiterated how his Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 had a grip issue, which hindered most of his race at the COTA track. At the same time, SVG hailed how Reddick was sharp with his drive.

“Just not enough grip, really. Decent balance but not enough overall grip. I had a decent run, but that didn’t give me enough drive. But his car was really, really good and he was just making no mistakes,” Van Gisbergen further added.

Notably, Shane van Gisbergen was in dire need of victory as the Trackhouse Racing driver was in pursuit of a NASCAR record held by Gordon. The former NASCAR driver is the only person to have six consecutive road-course wins, which he recorded from 1997 to 1999 at Sonoma and Watkins Glen.

Since then, no driver has come close except Van Gisbergen, who won five back-to-back races last year at Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, Watkins Glen, and Charlotte. As a result, he needed the victory to match Gordon at COTA, but Tyler Reddick, who was also chasing a NASCAR record, was in the mix.

Having won two back-to-back wins at the beginning of the season, Reddick was in pursuit of a third, which would make him the only driver in NASCAR to do so. And that is how Tyler Reddick and Shane van Gisbergen locked horns, and ultimately one had to bow down and give way, and it was not the former.

Tyler Reddick reacts after creating NASCAR history

Following the conclusion of the Circuit of The Americas race at Austin, an elated Tyler Reddick let his feelings be known. Speaking about his outing, Reddick recalled how he spent last year and then won back-to-back races in 2026.

“Big time moments have happened for me in 2026,” Reddick said. “I’ve never won back to back in my career. I don’t know how many times I’ve won 3 in a row in my lifetime. To turn the corner and make 2026 a good year … just yeah, to get my second win here … to have to hold off Shane, we’ll keep going as long as we can.”

The win keeps Tyler Reddick on top in the NASCAR Cup Series championship with 186 points. His teammate, Bubba Wallace, is in second place with 116 points, followed by Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports with 114 points.