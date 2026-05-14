NASCAR Cup Star Comes Clean on Long-Standing Feud with Former Teammate Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain is no stranger to making enemies on the track. The Trackhouse Racing star has built a reputation as one of NASCAR’s most fiery personalities. Whether it was his tense exchange with Noah Gragson at Kansas in 2023 or his heated feud with three-time Cup champion Joey Logano during last year’s Chicago Street Race weekend, Chastain’s name often finds its way into controversy. But none of his rivalries have lasted as long as the one with his former teammate.

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Trackhouse Racing’s former driver, Daniel Suarez, has not been quiet about his frosty relationship with Chastain during their time together. The two never truly got along, but it was the level of tension between them that eventually made things especially difficult for Suarez within the team.

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“To be honest, it was a little bit. I mean, Ross and I, we were never friends. We’re teammates,” the Mexican driver admitted on the Happy Hour podcast.

“And I felt like it’s especially the last year, I feel like things got a little bit weird, you know, but not just with him, with several other people as well. And he was just part of that, you know, but 100% honest, like I was very surprised with the stuff that he said, you know, like… for me, he was like just one more competitor, but I didn’t have anything against him,” Suarez added.

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Suarez and Chastain had different ways of working, which is normal among teammates in any sport. But Suarez never realized Chastain held a high level of animosity toward him. He also didn’t understand why that was the case. “No, I didn’t know we were enemies, but I guess we were. I don’t know. But you know, you know, it’s just, it’s just what it is,” he added.

Suarez ultimately left Trackhouse after 2025 and joined Spire Motorsports, where he has had a decent start to the 2026 season with one top-5 and three top-10 finishes. But the Chastain chapter is far from over, with the two even clashing again during the Las Vegas race weekend.

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They found themselves battling just outside the top 15 in the closing laps when Chastain aggressively worked his way around Suárez on the outside lane. During the pass, the No. 1 driver appeared to flash a one-finger gesture toward the 34-year-old, instantly escalating the situation. Chastain crossed the line in 17th while the Mexican driver settled for 18th, but the real drama unfolded after the checkered flag.

On the cool-down lap, Suarez pulled alongside Chastain before the duo began leaning on each other down the backstretch. Once they returned to pit road, both stormed out of their cars and exchanged heated words beside the Trackhouse Chevrolet, briefly shoving each other.

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“I mean, for some reason, our relationship has always been very weird, almost like it’s a little bit two-faced, for some reason. And today, I actually saw what I thought he had in his mind for a while. But I mean, I don’t have any hard feelings toward anyone,” Suarez had said after the incident.

Getty MARTINSVILLE, VA – OCTOBER 29: Daniel Suarez (#99 TrackHouse Racing Worldwide Express Chevrolet) talks with teammate Ross Chastain (#1 TrackHouse Racing Moose Fraternity Chevrolet) during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 on October 29, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 34-year-old also went on to compare Chastain to an angry girlfriend lashing out.

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“It’s kind of like when you make your girlfriend mad, you know? Eventually, she starts getting mad, mad, mad, and then eventually she blew up. I feel like she, Ross, blew up in Las Vegas,” he said last month.

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Chastain never really had anything deeply negative to say about Suarez, nor did he openly bash him. He didn’t like the way Suarez handled things, and the two simply did not see eye to eye. According to Chastain, that is not something worth making a big deal over.

“We got through the end of our time together when we were teammates, and I don’t think it’s bad that I don’t get along with everybody,” he said.

“Take it back to my childhood, and you’re taught to get along with everyone, but as you grow up and work in this big-time sport of NASCAR, you’re not, and that’s okay. I don’t agree with the way he handles things.”

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This, of course, wasn’t their first scuffle. During their Trackhouse days, awkward moments were a common sight. At COTA in 2023, Suarez confronted Chastain after contact during a late overtime restart in Turn 1, where Chastain bumped Alex Bowman into the No. 99 Chevrolet and ruined Suarez’s race. After the race, Suarez bumped Chastain on the cool-down lap before the two argued on pit road.

Then came Sonoma in 2025, where Chastain locked up into Turn 11 on Lap 45 and spun Suarez while the two teammates were battling for position. The incident dropped the No. 99 Chevrolet from 14th to 29th in the order.

Thankfully, following the Vegas saga, drama between Chastain and Suarez appears to have cooled down over the last few weeks. But a similar pattern could soon emerge for Suarez at Spire if Suarez’s relationship with his new teammate continues to head in the wrong direction, something that already seems to be happening.

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Daniel Suarez’s Watkins Glen clash stuns Spire teammate

Carson Hocevar’s impressive 2026 Cup Series momentum hit an unexpected bump at Watkins Glen last weekend, and the frustration seemed to boil over because of his teammate, Suarez.

Coming off the buzz of his recent Met Gala appearance and Talladega victory, Hocevar looked sharp early in the race and appeared set for another solid points day, but things unravelled during an on-track battle with his teammate.

The incident came just 14 laps into the race when the 23-year-old and Suarez found themselves racing side-by-side in heavy traffic. Contact between the two sent Hocevar tumbling down and wiped out the strong track position he had built early in the event.

Furious over the radio moments later, the Michigan native did not hold back while reacting to the clash.

“I’m never letting Daniel go again,” Hocevar said. “He can go f— himself. He doesn’t have to run into me.”

The setback proved costly for Hocevar, who eventually limped home in 28th while Suarez recovered to finish 13th. The result also dropped the No.77 driver from 6th to 7th in the Cup Series standings.

Suarez, meanwhile, has quietly pieced together a strong comeback of his own and has been in the standings since the 14th, though notably, he chose not to publicly address the Watkins Glen incident afterward.