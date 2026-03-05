NASCAR Cup Star Tears Up Breaking Silence on Father’s $21M Arrest 7 Years Later

“You know, he’s my dad. I love him.” NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was unable to stop his emotions from getting the better of him on air during the latest episode of NASCAR Speed. Gragson’s father, Scott Gragson, has been serving time in prison for the past seven years. He is charged with DUI resulting in death, which led to a $21 million settlement and 20 years in prison, a pain that Noah also through.

While talking about his career in NASCAR, Gragson was already sad and regretful. However, he ended up breaking down in tears as he recalled his father’s accident and the consequences of the same.

“My situation is different. Back in 2019, my dad was involved with a fatal DUI. That’s changed my life. It’s changed my family’s life, and it’s changed other families’ lives. It’s changed a lot of people’s lives around us.”

Gragson is still allowed to talk to his father once a week. But the biggest tragedy of his life is that he can hardly meet him anymore. As Gragson reveals, he is only allowed to visit his father on Sundays.

Since Gragson is racing on Sundays, he is almost never present with his father, and that has taken a toll on him. Despite that, he is trying to move on with his life for the better.

“I race every Sunday, so it makes that really tough. You know, it’s my dad; I love him. But I still got my life that I got to live, and I just try to take the positives from it because it f****** sucks.”

His own career in NASCAR is not faring well either. Life has not been kind to him lately. It was visible in his manners and his way of speaking about his current situation at Front Row Motorsports.

Gragson has zero Cup Series wins from his two years as a full-time driver in the highest tier of NASCAR. It is a stark contrast to his glory days from the O’Reilly series, where he was a phenomenon.

“Horrible. Used to go and win a race every year. Multiple races in a year. Your whole life you are used to winning. I haven’t won a race in the Cup Series yet.”

Gragson still holds the record for most consecutive victories in the O’Reilly series with Connor Zilisch. It is a reminder of just how good he used to be back when he was winning and being a contender for championships.

At Front Row, Gragson is merely a shadow of his former self. As he recounts his victories and the trophies he has collected, Noah Gragson drops a shocking reality check about his current condition.

“Now… years without winning. You go from being at the top, winning every weekend, to… you’re just trying to finish the race, and it really f—ing sucks.”

By the end of his interview, it was clear that Gragson feels like he doesn’t have a lot of time left in the Cup Series. He is trying to give his best and enjoy the drive while fighting for his existence in the Cup Series.

Even though his own career is in shambles, Noah Gragson makes sure that others don’t suffer the same fate.

Gragson joins students to teach them about STEM

There’s no better way to learn STEM than racing. Learning that friction helps you walk is cool. However, learning that friction is what keeps a 700 HP NASCAR on track is cooler than anything.

Before he visits Phoenix for another shot at turning around his career, Noah Gragson made a stop at Estrella Vista STEM Academy at Phoenix Raceway.

With more than a hundred 5th to 8th graders as his audience, Gragson turned into the science teacher of dreams as he taught them about STEM topics.

The students were absolutely stunned with the opportunity. They were able to feel the powerful race cars and even make makeshift helmets and balloon cars. Nevertheless, it was a massive success, as Gragson was every bit dedicated to the students and teaching them about the role of STEM in motorsports.

His recent pursuits at Phoenix Raceway have undoubtedly left an endearing impression on the kids.