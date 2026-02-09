NASCAR Daytona 500 Schedule: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Line Up, Purse, Odds & More

The first event of the season, the Daytona 500, is finally set to take place this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the complete weekend schedule for the biggest race of the year.

The race week is going to take place from Wednesday, February 11th, to Sunday, February 15. NASCAR will hit the track for the first time during the practice session on Wednesday, marking the start of the 2026 Cup Series season.

The qualifying session will also be on the same day. Thursday will see the two duels in the evening. Before them, ARCA and Truck Series will have their practice races.

Friday has a longer timetable. Both the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will host their qualifying sessions to start the day. Meanwhile, the Cup will have its second practice session, and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will have its first. The day will end with the Fresh from Florida 250 Craftsman Truck Series race.

Saturday will start with the qualifying session for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. It will be followed by the Daytona ARCA 200 race in the ARCA Menards Series. Finally, the track will host the final practice session for the Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts United Rentals 300 race.

On Sunday, the nation will witness the Great American Race. It is the most important event throughout the entire NASCAR calendar; only the NASCAR Cup Series championship race comes close to the Daytona 500 in when it comes to its significance in the Cup Series.

Where to watch the Daytona 500 weekend in 2026?

The entire Daytona 500 weekend will be scheduled on multiple apps and broadcast platforms throughout the speedweek. Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions will be broadcast on FOX FS1 as mentioned in the official schedule. The next day will notice a slight change. FS1 will broadcast the two Daytona duels for the Cup Series.

On Friday, too, FS1 will broadcast the second Cup practice and the Truck race. The O’Reilly Auto Parts practice will be streamed on The CW network.

CW will also cover the qualifying and the main race for the O’Reilly Auto Parts series on Saturday. Daytona ARCA 200 will be covered by FOX, while FS1 will cover Cup’s third practice.

To watch Sunday’s Daytona 500, users will need to tune in on FOX or HBO Max.

NASCAR Daytona 500: TV timings for each session

As per Bob Pockrass on X, here are the timings for the sessions with the scheduled number of laps in each stage:

Wed-FS1 10 a.m.-Cup practice; 8:15 a.m. -Cup qualifying

Thu 4 p.m.-ARCA practice; 5 p.m. -Truck practice; 7 and 8:45 p.m. Cup duels

Fri 1:30 p.m.-ARCA qualifying; 3 p.m. -Truck qualifying; 4:30- p.m. OR practice; 5:35 p.m. -Cup practice; 7:30 p.m.-Truck 20-20-60

Sat 10 a.m. -OR qualifying; 12 p.m.-ARCA 80; 3 p.m.-Cup practice; 5 p.m. -OR race 30-30-60

Sun- FOX 12:30 p.m. -RaceDay 2:30 p.m. -Cup 65-65-70

NASCAR Daytona 500: How the teams line up for the race

Entry Car # Driver Announced or Expected Sponsor Manufacturer Team 1 1 Ross Chastain Busch Light Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing 2 2 Austin Cindric Discount Tire Ford Team Penske 3 3 Austin Dillon Bass Pro / Winchester Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 4 4 Noah Gragson Rush Truck Centers Ford Front Row Motorsports 5 5 Kyle Larson HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 6 6 Brad Keselowski Castrol Ford RFK Racing 7 7 Daniel Suarez Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Spire Motorsports 8 8 Kyle Busch zone Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 9 9 Chase Elliott NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 10 10 Ty Dillon Sea Best Chevrolet Kaulig Racing 11 11 Denny Hamlin National Debt Relief Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 12 12 Ryan Blaney Menards/PEAK Ford Team Penske 13 16 A.J. Allmendinger CELSIUS Chevrolet Kaulig Racing 14 17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing 15 19 Chase Briscoe Bass Pro Shops Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 16 20 Christopher Bell Interstate Batteries Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 17 21 Josh Berry Motorcraft / Quick Lane Ford Wood Brothers Racing 18 22 Joey Logano Shell Pennzoil Ford Team Penske 19 23 Bubba Wallace Xfinity Toyota 23XI Racing 20 24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 21 34 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports 22 35 Riley Herbst Monster Energy Toyota 23XI Racing 23 36 Chandler Smith Ford Front Row Motorsports 24 38 Zane Smith Speedy Cash Ford Front Row Motorsports 25 40 Justin Allgaier Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet JR Motorsports 26 41 Cole Custer HassTooling.com Chevrolet Haas Factory Team 27 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota Legacy Motor Club 28 43 Erik Jones AdventHealth Toyota Legacy Motor Club 29 44 J.J. Yeley Chevrolet NY Racing 30 45 Tyler Reddick Chumba Casino Toyota 23XI Racing 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Chef Boyardee Chevrolet HYAK Motorsports 32 48 Alex Bowman Ally Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 33 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet Rick Ware Racing 34 54 Ty Gibbs Monster Energy Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 35 60 Ryan Preece Kroger / Viva Ford RFK Racing 36 62 Anthony Alfredo Dude Wipes Chevrolet Beard Motorsports 37 66 Casey Mears S.I. Yachts Ford MBM Motorsports 38 67 Corey Heim Robinhood Toyota 23XI Racing 39 71 Michael McDowell Modo Casino Chevrolet Spire Motorsports 40 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet Spire Motorsports 41 78 BJ McLeod Chevrolet Live Fast Motorsports 42 84 Jimmie Johnson Carvana Toyota Legacy Motor Club 43 88 Connor Zilisch Red Bull Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing 44 97 Shane Van Gibergen SuperFile Chevrolet Trackhouse Racing 45 99 Corey LaJoie Trimble Ford RFK Racing

NASCAR Daytona 500 Purse

The 2026 Daytona 500 purse hasn’t been revealed yet. But following the trends, the prize pool should increase considerably compared to the previous season. The 2025 Daytona 500 had a purse of $30,331,250 encompassing the total prize money available to the 40-car field. Whereas, the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series had a purse of $3,762,952 and $1,262,900, respectively.

NASCAR Daytona 500: Odds for the race

According to reports from FanDuel, the odds for the Daytona 500 are:

Driver Daytona 500 2026 Winning Odds Joey Logano +1000 Ryan Blaney +1100 Denny Hamlin +1200 William Byron +1300 Kyle Larson +1400 Chase Elliott +1400 Austin Cindric +1500 Brad Keselowski +1700 Denny Hamlin +1800 Bubba Wallace +1900 Chris Buescher +1900 Christopher Bell +2000 Tyler Reddick +2200 Kyle Busch +2200 Chase Briscoe +2200 Ryan Preece +2700 Alex Bowman +2700 Ross Chastain +3000 Connor Zilisch +3000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000 Carson Hocevar +3000 Josh Berry +3300 Todd Gilliland +3500 Daniel Suarez +3500 Erik Jones +3500 Ty Gibbs +3500 Michael McDowell +4000 Austin Dillon +4500 AJ Allmendinger +5000 Ty Dillon +5000 Cole Custer +5000 Zane Smith +5500 Shane Van Gisbergen +5500 Justin Allgaier +5500 Noah Gragson +6000 John Hunter Nemechek +6000 Riley Herbst +7500 Cody Ware +10000 BJ McLeod +12500 Austin Hill +12500

JJ Yeley +12500

Even though Kyle Larson is the defending champion, the odds clearly favor Joey Logano to win the race this year. He is followed by Ryan Blaney, whose best finish at the Daytona 500 race was a runner-up in 2020. Surprisingly, Connor Zilisch is expected to have much better odds at winning the race compared to some of the other veteran drivers in the series.

Note: These are the odds for the Daytona 500 2026 as of February 8, 2025. They are subjected to change during the week.

So, who is your favorite driver heading into the Daytona 500 as the NASCAR Cup Series 2026 season nears its start? Do you agree with the above odds for the race winner? Let us know in the comments.