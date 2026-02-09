Latest
NASCAR Daytona 500 Schedule: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Line Up, Purse, Odds & More

Feb 9, 2026 | 4:14 PM EST

NASCAR Daytona 500 Schedule: Where to Watch, TV Timings, Line Up, Purse, Odds & More

The first event of the season, the Daytona 500, is finally set to take place this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the complete weekend schedule for the biggest race of the year.

The race week is going to take place from Wednesday, February 11th, to Sunday, February 15. NASCAR will hit the track for the first time during the practice session on Wednesday, marking the start of the 2026 Cup Series season.

The qualifying session will also be on the same day. Thursday will see the two duels in the evening. Before them, ARCA and Truck Series will have their practice races.

Friday has a longer timetable. Both the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will host their qualifying sessions to start the day. Meanwhile, the Cup will have its second practice session, and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will have its first. The day will end with the Fresh from Florida 250 Craftsman Truck Series race.

Saturday will start with the qualifying session for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. It will be followed by the Daytona ARCA 200 race in the ARCA Menards Series. Finally, the track will host the final practice session for the Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts United Rentals 300 race.

On Sunday, the nation will witness the Great American Race. It is the most important event throughout the entire NASCAR calendar; only the NASCAR Cup Series championship race comes close to the Daytona 500 in when it comes to its significance in the Cup Series.

Where to watch the Daytona 500 weekend in 2026?

The entire Daytona 500 weekend will be scheduled on multiple apps and broadcast platforms throughout the speedweek. Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions will be broadcast on FOX FS1 as mentioned in the official schedule. The next day will notice a slight change. FS1 will broadcast the two Daytona duels for the Cup Series.

On Friday, too, FS1 will broadcast the second Cup practice and the Truck race. The O’Reilly Auto Parts practice will be streamed on The CW network.

CW will also cover the qualifying and the main race for the O’Reilly Auto Parts series on Saturday. Daytona ARCA 200 will be covered by FOX, while FS1 will cover Cup’s third practice.

To watch Sunday’s Daytona 500, users will need to tune in on FOX or HBO Max.

NASCAR Daytona 500: TV timings for each session

As per Bob Pockrass on X, here are the timings for the sessions with the scheduled number of laps in each stage:

  • Wed-FS1 10 a.m.-Cup practice;  8:15 a.m. -Cup qualifying
  • Thu 4 p.m.-ARCA practice; 5 p.m. -Truck practice; 7 and 8:45 p.m. Cup duels
  • Fri 1:30 p.m.-ARCA qualifying;  3 p.m. -Truck qualifying;  4:30- p.m. OR practice;  5:35 p.m. -Cup practice;  7:30 p.m.-Truck 20-20-60
  • Sat 10 a.m. -OR qualifying;  12 p.m.-ARCA 80; 3 p.m.-Cup practice;  5 p.m. -OR race 30-30-60
  • Sun- FOX 12:30 p.m. -RaceDay 2:30 p.m. -Cup 65-65-70

NASCAR Daytona 500: How the teams line up for the race

Entry Car #DriverAnnounced or Expected SponsorManufacturerTeam
11Ross ChastainBusch LightChevroletTrackhouse Racing
22Austin CindricDiscount TireFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonBass Pro / WinchesterChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Noah GragsonRush Truck CentersFordFront Row Motorsports
55Kyle LarsonHendrickCars.comChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Brad KeselowskiCastrolFordRFK Racing
77Daniel SuarezFreeway InsuranceChevroletSpire Motorsports
88Kyle BuschzoneChevroletRichard Childress Racing
99Chase ElliottNAPA Auto PartsChevroletHendrick Motorsports
1010Ty DillonSea BestChevroletKaulig Racing
1111Denny HamlinNational Debt ReliefToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1212Ryan BlaneyMenards/PEAKFordTeam Penske
1316A.J. AllmendingerCELSIUSChevroletKaulig Racing
1417Chris BuescherFordRFK Racing
1519Chase BriscoeBass Pro ShopsToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1620Christopher BellInterstate BatteriesToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1721Josh BerryMotorcraft / Quick LaneFordWood Brothers Racing
1822Joey LoganoShell PennzoilFordTeam Penske
1923Bubba WallaceXfinityToyota23XI Racing
2024William ByronChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2134Todd GillilandFordFront Row Motorsports
2235Riley HerbstMonster EnergyToyota23XI Racing
2336Chandler SmithFordFront Row Motorsports
2438Zane SmithSpeedy CashFordFront Row Motorsports
2540Justin AllgaierTraveller WhiskeyChevroletJR Motorsports
2641Cole CusterHassTooling.comChevroletHaas Factory Team
2742John Hunter NemechekToyotaLegacy Motor Club
2843Erik JonesAdventHealthToyotaLegacy Motor Club
2944J.J. YeleyChevroletNY Racing
3045Tyler ReddickChumba CasinoToyota23XI Racing
3147Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.Chef BoyardeeChevroletHYAK Motorsports
3248Alex BowmanAllyChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3351Cody WareChevroletRick Ware Racing
3454Ty GibbsMonster EnergyToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
3560Ryan PreeceKroger / VivaFordRFK Racing
3662Anthony AlfredoDude WipesChevroletBeard Motorsports
3766Casey MearsS.I. YachtsFordMBM Motorsports
3867Corey HeimRobinhoodToyota23XI Racing
3971Michael McDowellModo CasinoChevroletSpire Motorsports
4077Carson HocevarChevroletSpire Motorsports
4178BJ McLeodChevroletLive Fast Motorsports
4284Jimmie JohnsonCarvanaToyotaLegacy Motor Club
4388Connor ZilischRed BullChevroletTrackhouse Racing
4497Shane Van GibergenSuperFileChevroletTrackhouse Racing
4599Corey LaJoieTrimbleFordRFK Racing

NASCAR Daytona 500 Purse

The 2026 Daytona 500 purse hasn’t been revealed yet. But following the trends, the prize pool should increase considerably compared to the previous season. The 2025 Daytona 500 had a purse of $30,331,250 encompassing the total prize money available to the 40-car field. Whereas, the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series had a purse of $3,762,952 and $1,262,900, respectively.

NASCAR Daytona 500: Odds for the race

According to reports from FanDuel, the odds for the Daytona 500 are:

DriverDaytona 500 2026 Winning Odds
Joey Logano+1000
Ryan Blaney +1100
Denny Hamlin+1200
William Byron+1300
Kyle Larson+1400
Chase Elliott+1400
Austin Cindric+1500
Brad Keselowski+1700
Denny Hamlin+1800
Bubba Wallace+1900
Chris Buescher+1900
Christopher Bell +2000
Tyler Reddick+2200
Kyle Busch+2200
Chase Briscoe+2200
Ryan Preece +2700
Alex Bowman+2700
Ross Chastain +3000
Connor Zilisch+3000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.+3000
Carson Hocevar+3000
Josh Berry +3300
Todd Gilliland+3500
Daniel Suarez+3500
Erik Jones+3500
Ty Gibbs+3500
Michael McDowell+4000
Austin Dillon +4500
AJ Allmendinger+5000
Ty Dillon+5000
Cole Custer+5000
Zane Smith+5500
Shane Van Gisbergen+5500
Justin Allgaier+5500
Noah Gragson+6000
John Hunter Nemechek+6000
Riley Herbst+7500
Cody Ware+10000
BJ McLeod +12500
Austin Hill +12500
JJ Yeley+12500

Even though Kyle Larson is the defending champion, the odds clearly favor Joey Logano to win the race this year. He is followed by Ryan Blaney, whose best finish at the Daytona 500 race was a runner-up in 2020. Surprisingly, Connor Zilisch is expected to have much better odds at winning the race compared to some of the other veteran drivers in the series.

Note: These are the odds for the Daytona 500 2026 as of February 8, 2025. They are subjected to change during the week.

So, who is your favorite driver heading into the Daytona 500 as the NASCAR Cup Series 2026 season nears its start? Do you agree with the above odds for the race winner? Let us know in the comments.

