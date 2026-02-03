NASCAR Daytona 500: Who Will Serve as Grand Marshal & Pace Car Driver in the Great American Race?

While NASCAR’s pre-season Clash is under question right now, there is much excitement in the air for the Great American Race, the Daytona 500. Scheduled for later this month, the grand event is set to attract millions across the nation, and it is one of the most anticipated events owing to the excitement it creates.

This event has historically set the tone for the rest of the season and will be the first race under the new Championship Format with the return of the Chase. That said, excitement around the guest list is expected. But it looks like fans don’t have to wait much longer as the names of a few have already been revealed.

Who is the Grand Marshal at the 2026 Daytona 500?

Last year, it was popular actor Anthony Mackie who rocked the field with his strong “start your engines” command at Daytona. This year, it will be Nate Bargatze whose voice will echo through the 2.5-mile circuit and across the millions of viewers globally. Known as the “Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” Bargatze has gained quite some popularity in recent years.

He recently won the 2026 Grammy in the Best Comedy Album category for Your Friend, Nate Bargatze. His voice will now echo through Daytona and the NASCAR fans, expanding his popularity. He will also participate in a Q&A session at the Fanzone on the day of the Great American Race in the morning.

This, however, is far from being his first involvement in NASCAR. He was also the pace car driver at the Nashville Superspeedway in 2023 for the Ally 400, marking his first presence in the sport. That role, however, will be taken over by another notable personality in the industry.

Pace Car Driver at the Great American Race

Shortly after Nate Bargatze’s voice echoes through Daytona, it will be Kurt Russell who will be at the center of the spotlight. Behind the wheel of the official pace car, he will be leading the entire field as they prepare for the 500-mile race. Hollywood is no stranger to Russell’s driving, ever since he took the wheel in Quentin Tarantino’s Death Proof in 2007. He has been involved in films for the past five decades and has starred in some of the most critically acclaimed films, including the likes of Forrest Gump (1994), The Thing (1982), and The Hateful Eight (2015).

He is rather excited to take up the role at the Daytona 500.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be named the honorary pace car driver for this year’s Daytona 500,” Russell said. “I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel, it’s been a long time since I’ve been in a race car.”

Some of the other more popular personalities at the 2026 Daytona 500 include Miranda Lambert, yet another Grammy-winning celebrity, who will perform at the pre-race show. Another comedian, Bert Kreischer, will also mark his presence at the Full Throttle Festival, which is an entertainment event preceding the Daytona race.

This race will be a special one. It will be interesting to see how aggressive the drivers will be to clinch a race win, owing to the changed championship format. The return of the Chase format has earned praise from many drivers, especially the ones who have raced in the system before.

Considering NASCAR will now prioritize consistent performance more than race wins, will the 2026 Champion be a new face, or will an experienced driver emerge to the top once again?