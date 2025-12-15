NASCAR Distances Themselves From Commissioner Steve Phelps After Public Embarrassment Claims Insider

“NASCAR, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are pleased to announce a mutually agreed-upon resolution that delivers long-term stability and creates the conditions for meaningful growth for all teams in a more competitive environment,” read the press release after the teams, led by Michael Jordan, and NASCAR, settled the antitrust lawsuit. On the surface, it was a clean ending to a messy chapter. But when the settlement was formally announced in court, one familiar figure was noticeably absent.

That was NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps. According to an insider, that absence might not have been accidental. And now, it raises a question whether public embarrassment has begun reshaping NASCAR’s leadership dynamics.

Why Steve Phelps was missing

Steve Phelps’ absence at the time of settlement didn’t go unnoticed, and fans were quick to ask questions. One user put it directly for veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass: “Why wasn’t both Steve’s in the video at the courthouse?” The answer added fuel to an already smoldering conversation.

Pockrass replied that Steve O’Donnell was present in court when the settlement was announced to the judge, while Steve Phelps was not.

“Obviously a lot of controversy with Phelps throughout so my guess is that is likely the reason although can’t rule out just timing of how quickly settlement got finalized,” he said.

Pockrass feels the backlash surrounding the commissioner likely played a role. But he also noted that the timing of how quickly the settlement came together could have also been a factor why he wasn’t there.

That caveat mattered, but the optics were already doing damage. The controversy Pockrass referenced traces back to leaked text messages from 2023, exchanged between Steve Phelps and NASCAR Vice President Brian Herbst during tense charter negotiations.

In those messages, Steve Phelps repeatedly insulted team owner Richard Childress, calling him “an idiot,” suggesting he should “sell your charter and get out,” and going as far as saying Childress needed to be “taken out back and flogged,” labeling him a “stupid redneck.” The texts surfaced publicly during the lawsuit, igniting widespread criticism across the garage and fanbase.

Under oath, Phelps admitted he was “not proud of” the messages and apologized for them, an acknowledgment that did little to fully calm the fallout. Since then (and especially after the antitrust settlement), Phelps has largely disappeared from public view. On the other hand, O’Donnell has taken on a more visible role.

That contrast is what’s driving speculation. NASCAR hasn’t announced any change in leadership, nor has it commented on Phelps’ courtroom absence. And as Pockrass emphasized, his explanation remains educated guesswork. Still, in a sport hyper-aware of optics, the decision to have O’Donnell front and center while Steve Phelps stayed out of sight has only intensified questions NASCAR may not be ready to answer publicly (yet).

Pockrass provides update on 2026 format

As questions swirl around leadership optics, fans are also pressing NASCAR on something just as contentious: the points system. One fan asked Bob Pockrass directly if there was any news on the format for next season. His response was blunt and telling.

“Wouldn’t expect anything new on the points format for next year until January.” he said.

He said that whatever direction NASCAR chooses, it’s still very much behind closed doors.

That silence hasn’t slowed the backlash. A growing segment of the NASCAR community continues to push hard for a return to a season-long, traditional points system. The argument is familiar but louder than ever: reward consistency, not chaos. Many fans believe the current playoff structure places too much emphasis on winning the “right” races at the “right” time. This often allows strong full-season performers to be undone by one bad night in the postseason.

Critics argue that the championship should reflect sustained excellence over 36 races, not a late-season reset that turns strategy and survival into deciding factors. While the playoffs undeniably deliver drama, detractors say they’ve also diluted the meaning of dominance, creating champions who peak late rather than excel throughout the year.

Internally, NASCAR appears to have reached a checkpoint. Managing director of racing communications Mike Forde revealed last month that the playoff committee’s work is effectively done. “Where it stands right now… I don’t think the playoff committee is going to meet again. I think we have gotten all the feedback that we needed from them. Awesome job, by the way, from the playoff committee. Now, it’s in NASCAR’s hands,” Forde said last month.

That final line is key. With feedback gathered and pressure mounting, the next move belongs to NASCAR itself. Whether the sanctioning body tweaks the format or stays the course, any decision (or continued delay) will only intensify scrutiny as 2026 draws closer. We just have to wait and watch!