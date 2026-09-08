“NASCAR Doesn’t Have to Be That Serious”– Carson Hocevar Drops Defiant Clapback to Denny Hamlin’s Spire Callout

Carson Hocevar’s aggressive racing style, outspoken personality, and willingness to lean into the villain role have made him one of NASCAR’s more polarizing young stars. Already, he’s had run-ins with drivers like Zane Smith, Bubba Wallace, and Corey Heim this season. After the opening race of the Chase in Darlington, Brad Keselowski has joined that list. And this might be the most intense of the lot.

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There has been a wave of criticism toward the Spire Motorsports driver. But while Hocevar accepts that fans will have strong opinions about him, he believes there is a clear difference between criticizing a racer and making things personal.

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“So many people are gonna discredit you for being a fan of us. They’re gonna call you dumb, fake fans, and worse. NASCAR doesn’t have to be that serious. We race for the fans. Even the ones that hate us. Regardless, if we’re an unserious organization,” Hocevar said in a Facebook post.

Hocevar followed that post with another comment that offered more insight into how he views the relationship between drivers and fans. Rather than asking supporters to defend him from every criticism, he encouraged them to understand where the line should be drawn.

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“I’d like to put this out there too. I love how passionate our fans are. They’ll call you delusional and everything. That’s fine. Just never cross the line is all I ask. Never attack anyone for who they are. As drivers, I feel like the racer persona is plenty okay to criticize or hate or even defend depending on what side your favorite driver is. Just, I urge my fans never to cross the line to making anything ever personal.”

The reply comes against the backdrop of Hamlin’s recent comments on Hocevar and Spire Motorsports. Following Hocevar’s incident with Keselowski, which ended the RFK Racing driver’s race, Hamlin said he didn’t want to give Hocevar the limelight, but questioned what Spire Motorsports was thinking by allowing Hocevar to behave that way.

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Hocevar’s reaction when asked about what happened with Keselowski turned the whole situation up a notch. He dismissed it as a simple spin and did not accept blame. Keselowski, a former Cup Series champion, then promised revenge.

The No. 77 driver’s persona has attracted plenty of criticism, and the reaction has not always remained focused on what happens on the track. Insults, trolling, and even death threats have appeared on social media, while his rumored girlfriend, Tabitha Swatosh, has also been targeted.

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Even NASCAR drivers like Hamlin have joked that the best thing to come out of Hocevar’s camp has been Swatosh’s makeup tutorial. Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick has also alleged that Hocevar is distracted by a “TikTok girlfriend.”

Hocevar didn’t respond to their comments directly. But with the temperature rising after Darlington, this could have been his way to remind the community to keep things respectful when it comes to personal life.

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The same personality that creates controversy has also helped Hocevar build a passionate following. He ranked No. 1 in online retail sales on the official NASCAR Shop during the 2026 season. His online souvenir shop also approached nearly $200,000 in sales over a 24-hour period following the Southern 500, according to information from Sports Business Journal.

That popularity is not difficult to connect to Hocevar’s willingness to remain unfiltered away from the racetrack. His presence on platforms such as Twitch and TikTok gives fans a more direct look at his personality, particularly among younger NASCAR audiences. He does not always communicate as the polished, carefully managed athlete fans might expect, and that authenticity can be both his greatest strength and his biggest source of controversy.

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That is what makes Hocevar’s response to Hamlin particularly interesting. Hamlin sees an organization that should take itself more seriously, while Hocevar is essentially arguing that the sport can remain competitive without losing the personality and passion that make fans care in the first place.

The criticism will probably continue. So will the support. For Hocevar, the important thing is that fans understand they can passionately take either side without turning a NASCAR rivalry into something personal. In his eyes, NASCAR doesn’t have to be that serious.