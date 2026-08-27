NASCAR Doubles Down on Chicago Street Race Despite $15M Roadblock

NASCAR introduced the Chicago Street Race in 2023 and held it for three consecutive seasons while exploring the possibility of adding more street courses to its future calendars. In 2026, however, Chicago lost its race on the Grant Park Street Course, with Chicagoland Speedway instead hosting the Fourth of July weekend. The speedway has also been confirmed for 2027, leaving the future of the Chicago street race uncertain.

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NASCAR insists now that they aren’t shelving the idea of a return completely. As reported by veteran journalist Jeff Gluck, COO Ben Kennedy stated that conversations with local stakeholders remain active.

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“[Julie] Giese has continued to have conversations about a street race with all of the local stakeholders in Chicago, and they’ve committed to continuing those conversations to see where it goes in the future. NASCAR believes the Chicago market is capable of holding two races (oval and street course),” Jeff Gluck wrote on X.

The initial agreement between NASCAR and the city of Chicago covered 2023-2025. The sanctioning body decided against including the race on the 2026 schedule due to logistical hurdles and timing pressures, among other factors. The race was also scheduled for the Fourth of July weekend, which is when the Windy City traditionally hosts its famous Taste of Chicago food festival. July Giese, president of the race, said they would use 2026 to evaluate how to overcome those hurdles and plan for a return in 2027. Alas, when the calendar for the upcoming year was released, the street race remained absent.

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The issue remained: NASCAR and Chicago could not agree on a date. The city felt that holding the event over a holiday weekend would put extra strain on the Chicago Police Department, as well as workers and residents who would have to navigate the city with roads closed for the street race.

NASCAR wanted a $15 million state tourism grant to help cover the cost of constructing and operating the temporary circuit. But the budget allowed for only $5 million.

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The street race was never a big money-maker for NASCAR. Still, the series saw it as a worthwhile investment because it brought the sport to new fans and gave Chicago plenty of TV and economic exposure.

Meetings with city council members and state officials continued through the spring and summer. Both sides looked at options like an earlier summer date that could work with other Grant Park events, including music festivals, and reduce the time needed to set up and take down the track. But by the time NASCAR had to finalize its schedule, they still couldn’t agree on a date and funding.

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NASCAR is keeping its Chicago office and community programs as Chicagoland Speedway returns for a second straight year following a strong 2026 revival that drew fans from all 50 states and several countries. City officials remain open to talks, especially if NASCAR can find ways to reduce the disruption caused by the street race. For 2028 and beyond, having both an oval and a street race in the area remains a possibility.

For now, Chicago remains a work in progress, but NASCAR is also being careful about how far it expands its footprint. The series has no plans to rush into international markets, for instance, with logistics and the current schedule making overseas races difficult for now.

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NASCAR’s plans on expanding internationally

NASCAR is taking a measured approach to racing beyond North America. In 2027, the Cup Series does not have a single race scheduled outside the U.S., while the Truck Series will cross the northern border for a Labor Day weekend race near Toronto. As far as COO Ben Kennedy is concerned, that’s about as far as the sport wants to travel right now.

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“Internationally, NASCAR is likely to stick to North America for the foreseeable future. Kennedy cited logistics and the lack of off-weeks as a reason, but floated the Clash could still be used in that slot to get to Brazil or Europe at some point,” Gluck stated in his X post.

For now, NASCAR is focusing on new venues within the U.S. For the 2028 military-base race, the series has given the Department of War a list of bases it is interested in, including locations in the Pacific Northwest. Officials will visit the potential sites before making a final choice. The plan builds on the 2026 race at Naval Base Coronado and lets NASCAR reach new markets without the extra challenges of racing overseas.

With few off-weeks and high travel costs, NASCAR is not rushing into international expansion. Mexico City has already shown that international races can work, but going beyond North America will require the right schedule and infrastructure. For now, the focus remains closer to home.