NASCAR Dover Fan Guide: Tailgating, Camping, Events, Cooler Policy, Parking & Prohibited Items for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Dover Motor Speedway, known as the “Monster Mile,” has been a NASCAR cornerstone since 1969. This 1-mile concrete oval in Dover, Delaware, challenges drivers with its 24-degree banking and unforgiving surface, earning its fierce nickname. Since Richard Petty’s win in the inaugural Mason-Dixon 300, the track has hosted over 100 Cup Series races, with Jimmie Johnson holding a record 11 victories.

Fans flock to this iconic venue for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on July 20, 2025, drawn by the roar of engines and the vibrant atmosphere it offers. A standout moment came in 2001, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the MBNA Cal Ripken Jr. 400 just weeks after 9/11, lifting spirits in a packed stadium. The Dover experience is about more than racing. It’s a celebration of community. From tailgating with friends to camping under the stars, the weekend offers something for everyone. To make your visit seamless, preparation is key.

Arriving early can secure prime spots, and checking the Speedway’s website for schedules ensures you don’t miss out. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned fan, understanding the logistics can elevate your race weekend. With that in mind, let’s dive into the essential details to help you navigate the Monster Mile like a pro.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Your essential fan guide for the Monster Mile – arrive early for a prime slot!

Tailgating at Dover Motor Speedway is a fan-favorite tradition, perfect for grilling and bonding before the race. You can bring portable grills and shade tents, but all items must fit within your vehicle, as there are no trailers allowed. Ground fires are banned as well, and flags must stay 100 feet from the power lines. Additionally, it’d be great to be courteous to neighbors by clearing tents and coolers from driving lanes before entering the speedway.

Arriving early, especially on Sunday, definitely helps snag a prime spot. These rules, rooted in safety, ensure everyone enjoys the pre-race festivities without issues, a practice refined since Dover’s first race in 1969. Camping options cater to fans wanting to immerse themselves in the weekend. RV load-ins begin Wednesday, July 16, across lots like Turn 1, Lot 10, and Champion’s Gate, with reserved spaces bookable via 800-441-RACE.

Amenities include a THOR repair truck, RV dump stations, showers in Lot 10 (Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.), and mobile ice sales. Quiet hours from midnight to 6 a.m. keep the peace, and generators must be low-decibel. RVs need on-board facilities, with tow vehicle limits varying by lot. ADA spaces are available, ensuring accessibility for all fans. The July 18-20 tripleheader weekend offers a packed schedule of races and events.

The Fan Zone, a highlight, features free driver appearances and family activities; check DoverMotorSpeedway.com for details. Coolers are allowed (one per guest, 14x14x14 inches max, no glass), containing pre-packaged food and drinks, including alcohol. Insulated cups up to 64 ounces are permitted. Parking is free on Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday it costs $20. ADA parking is in Lot E and Turn 3, with a free shuttle from Christiana Mall on Sunday. Prohibited items include weapons, drones, and fireworks, ensuring safety for all attendees.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Top drivers and stakes to watch out for

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, doubles as the fourth event in the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. This 400-lap race on Dover’s concrete oval demands precision, making it a pivotal moment for drivers chasing points. With a purse of $11,055,250, the stakes are high, and the Monster Mile’s reputation for intense competition ensures a thrilling show for fans.

Top contenders include Denny Hamlin, the 2024 Dover winner, with an average finish of ~10 over his last five races at the “Monster Mile.” Kyle Busch, with three career wins there (2008, 2010, 2017), aims to rebound from a winless 2024. Chase Elliott, who has one Dover victory (2022), remains a fan favorite. Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson each also have recent Dover victories, adding depth to the field. With Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. retired full-time, new stars are stepping up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans can catch live coverage on TNT (starting at 1:30 p.m. ET) and listen via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Race segments include Stage 1 (laps 1–120), Stage 2 (121–250), and the final 150 laps (251–400), offering multiple strategic windows. NASCAR.com and EssentiallySports.com will provide live timing, updates, and highlights to keep viewers connected to the drama at Dover.