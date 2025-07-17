NASCAR Dover Update: Where Can Fans Buy Tickets for Another Weather-Threatened Cup Series Weekend?

This weekend, we will mark a milestone after 56 years. The last time NASCAR competed at Dover Motor Speedway in July was in 1969. So the sport will have another July race weekend after a long interval. In 2022-2024, the races were held in April, with rain truncating the event in 2022-23. Although the dates have changed, the weather may still cast dark clouds over the Dover weekend.

The ‘Monster Mile’ is one of the thrilling events on NASCAR’s tour calendar. With 24 degrees of banking in each turn and only one mile and nine degrees of banking on each straightaway, the 1.5-mile circuit is a unique challenge to drivers. That may motivate fans to buy tickets despite the possibly inclement weather. Nevertheless, read further for information on both.

Is NASCAR Dover facing a drenched weekend?

Well, as per the latest updates on The Weather Channel, the situation seems gloomy. On Friday, there is only a 2% chance of rain, so the ARCA Menards Series race may unfold seamlessly. However, the skies will darken with each passing day. As practice and qualifying for the Xfinity and Cup races and the Xfinity Series race will get underway on Saturday, rain may visit with a 15% chance. On Sunday, the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 faces a dire weather forecast with 38% chances of rain. What is more? The high temperature is expected to be 86 degrees and humid.

With the heat and humidity, the track conditions of Dover Motor Speedway will also be a factor for drivers. Ricky Stenhouse Jr commented on the same: “Being in July, the track is going to be hotter, slicker, and theoretically should take more rubber. If that happens, then I think the top side of the racetrack comes into play more. You should be able to pass a little better. But it’ll also make the bottom of the racetrack very difficult because the rubber will build up, and then you start kind of sliding around on top of that rubber.”

Fans’ guide to tickets

Despite forecasts of a drenched weekend, here is a ticket guide for the diehard Dover fans. All tickets are available on the official website of Dover Motor Speedway. The ARCA Series’ General Tire 150, of which Connor Zilisch is the defending champion, is available for up to $76 per ticket. The BetRivers 200, or the Xfinity Series race, has tickets worth up to $121. It is worth noting that kids 12 years or younger can get inside both ARCA and Xfinity races free of cost. For Sunday’s Cup Series race, tickets are available from $11 to over $227 for both kids and adults. Marking the 107th Cup Series race at the Monster Mile, the anticipation is high for Sunday.

The weather forecasts do look gloomy for fans, but Dover has a special surprise.

Bring your beachwear to Dover

Well, Dover Motor Speedway officials are leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming weekend. But that does not mean it is not a day at the beach for them. That is because ‘Miles Beach’ will debut near the iconic “Miles the Monster” monument. As the glowing red eyes of the Dover Monster will hype up the racing atmosphere, the beach theme will add a cool relaxation element for fans. The unique features include over 600 tons of sand, a stage with reggae music, a tiki hut, mini-boardwalk, a 25-foot lighthouse, the world’s largest Rubber Duck (60 feet tall and weighing 15.5 tons), sand sculptures, dunk tanks, and more.

Dover’s track president, Mike Tatoian, said how motivated he was to offer the beach experience to fans. His main objective was to bring Delaware’s main asset to NASCAR. Tatoian said, “We couldn’t take the race to the beach, so let’s see if we can bring the beach to our track. Now that we’re in the summer, and the kids are out of school, obviously we’re accentuating the beach, which is one of Delaware’s most beautiful natural assets. We’re trying to create a beach atmosphere without actually going to Rehoboth or Lewes. We’re having a lot of fun with that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clearly, the gloomy weather may not be able to trump the excitement that Dover is offering. Let us wait and see how the races unfold, as drivers gear up for another battle with the ‘Monster.’