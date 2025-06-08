NASCAR Driver Asks to Drop Daytona From Schedule With a Return to Historic Superspeedway

The Southern California market has been a mainstay for NASCAR racing since 1997, and Auto Club Speedway was the jugular vein when it comes to racing in that region. The 2-mile oval once used to have record attendance and packed grandstands, but the track started to lose its appeal in 2011, and by 2014, the seating capacity was reduced from 92,000 seats to 68,000. And these were the signs of NASCAR losing its grip on the track and unable to attract the masses as it once used to.

2023 was the last year when Kyle Busch emerged victorious on the iconic track, as NASCAR decided to convert the facility into a short oval. But since then, there has been no positive update that could signal the track’s revival. With NASCAR opting to race on the streets in Chicago, the L.A. Coliseum, and road courses, does Fontana deserve to be a part of the schedule once again? Rajah Caruth feels so. He even made a bold admission about visiting tracks like Daytona and Martinsville to be able to explore more options.

Rajah Caruth calls for a schedule shake-up

NASCAR’s schedule is always a hot topic among drivers and fans. “I often ask the Cup guys when they come on our show I say ‘If you could add and remove one track from the season, from the calendar, from the schedule, if you could, will what would you do?’,” said Rubbin is Racing podcast host, echoing the ongoing debate. These conversations highlight how much every track means to the sport’s identity and how changes can spark passion and controversy.

Rajah Caruth, a rising star in the NASCAR Truck Series, has a clear answer. “As far as the racetrack we should go to, I mean we need to be back in Fontana and I’ve said that for the last three plus years,” he said. Fontana, officially known as Auto Club Speedway, hosted NASCAR for over two decades before its two-mile oval was closed for redevelopment. The track was famous for close, high-speed racing and was a favorite among drivers for its challenging layout. Its absence has left a gap in the West Coast schedule, making Caruth’s plea resonate with many in the sport.

Caruth also shared thoughts on how NASCAR distributes its races. “I think a lot of times outside of like the big places like Daytona, or Martinsville, or Bristol, I think we should just go to places once in the year just to help the market,” he said. Take a look at this year’s calendar, for example. Daytona hosted the Daytona 500 at the start of the year and is again poised to host the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August. The same can be said for Martinsville, Talladega, and Atlanta..

Having two races a year at marquee tracks can oversaturate those events, reducing fan excitement and local economic impact. By visiting tracks just once per season, NASCAR could keep each event special and help grow new markets. The return of historic tracks has energized the sport. “I think it’s nice that Rockingham is back, that’s cool to see. Wilkesboro is back. I think those are some nice racetracks to go one time per year,” Caruth added. Both Rockingham Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway made comebacks.

via Getty FONTANA, CA – MARCH 17: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Dow Coatings Chevrolet, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, take the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 17, 2019 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Rockingham Speedway returned to the NASCAR schedule in April 2025, hosting the Craftsman Truck Series on April 18 and the Xfinity Series on April 19. This was its first national series race since 2013. North Wilkesboro Speedway also made a comeback, welcoming the All-Star Race in the Cup Series schedule after a long hiatus.

As NASCAR continues to evolve, these conversations about schedule changes and track returns will shape the sport’s future. Will Fontana make a comeback, or will new venues take its place? Only time will tell.

Caruth’s disappointing outing at Michigan

Rajah Caruth arrived at Michigan International Speedway in June 2025, riding a wave of momentum. Just one week earlier, he had claimed his second career Craftsman Truck Series win at Nashville Superspeedway, locking himself into the 2025 Playoffs and showcasing his growing talent behind the wheel. With confidence high and his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet ready for another strong run, Caruth qualified 13th for the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, optimistic about his chances on the fast two-mile oval.

However, the race quickly turned into a struggle. In the opening laps, Caruth reported a possible right rear tire issue and was forced to pit for fresh tires, dropping him a lap down. Despite his best efforts to regain ground, he found himself trapped off the lead lap for much of the early going, unable to capitalize on a caution to get back into contention. Caruth worked tirelessly to recover. By the stage break between the second and final segment, he finally earned the free pass and was back on the lead lap.

Caruth’s hopes for a comeback were dashed during a late restart. While racing three-wide, he made contact with Matt Mills and spun hard into the outside wall in Turn 2. This incident ended his day prematurely. He was credited with a 31st-place finish—a tough result after such a promising start to the weekend.

Despite the disappointment, Caruth remained positive about his team’s speed and the progress he has made this season. “Yeah, Josh, that was a bummer of a day,” Caruth told FOX reporter Josh Sims. “We had a flat tire to start the race and then spent all the first two stages trying to get back on the lead lap. I think our truck had good speed. It showed it yesterday and just didn’t really get a chance to show it.”

Caruth’s 2025 season remains a breakthrough. The Spire Motorsports driver has one win, three top-five finishes, and seven top-tens in the first 13 races. The task ahead will be to build some steam before the playoffs and try to qualify for the championship race.