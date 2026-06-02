NASCAR Driver Blindsided After O’Reilly Team Pulls Plug on Full-Time Promise

Austin Green still has vivid memories of December 5. On that day, the teenage NASCAR star said he would drive the No. 87 Chevrolet for Peterson Racing Group as the organization expanded to compete full-time in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Naturally, it seemed to be his career’s next big move. However, six months later, that pledge has taken an unexpected turn, and as Peterson Racing falls short on its initial promise, Green is now slated to miss four of the following six races.

Austin Green left on the sidelines

Austin Green broke the news himself on X.

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“Unfortunately, I won’t be competing in four of the next six races due to the team’s decision… My focus remains on working hard and being ready for the opportunity to return to the No. 87 for the remainder of the season.”

It was a shocking update for a driver who went into 2026 hoping to compete in every race on the schedule. And at a crucial junction in the season, the move effectively halts what was meant to be Green’s first full-time campaign, even if the team has not formally disclosed the reason for the decision. Given that Green had started to show indications of improvement following a challenging start to the year, the timing is especially unexpected.

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Early in the season, as Peterson Racing adapted to its first full-time effort, the son of 1994 series winner David Green found it difficult to maintain consistency. However, the data had begun to show a positive trend. In four of the preceding six races, Green finished in the top half; his tenth-place finish at Talladega and ninth-place run at Watkins Glen were particularly noteworthy.

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The improvement hadn’t gone unnoticed inside the NASCAR organization.

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“He’s learning every week,” Jody Measamer, crew chief of the No. 87 Chevrolet, said just last month. “Being in the seat every week makes a huge difference. We didn’t have any bad luck the last two years. I know a lot of people don’t believe in luck, but it’s been a challenge the first part of the year. Stuff happening that shouldn’t. I think we’re getting through it.”

However, starting at Pocono Raceway, Peterson Racing will now use Nick Sanchez instead of Green. In addition to driving the No. 87 Chevrolet at Pocono, Sanchez will continue to drive at Chicagoland Speedway on July 4, EchoPark Speedway on July 11, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 25.

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The opportunity arrives after a turbulent few months for Sanchez himself. Midway through the NASCAR season, he was left without a ride after signing with AM Racing before the company closed its doors in April. Now, he’s getting another chance.

“I am excited and ready for this opportunity with Peterson Racing,” stated Sanchez. “The Peterson Racing organization has all the pieces in place, and I hope to be a great asset to their growth. I have been in a similar situation before with their team alliance and am familiar with the people and processes.”

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To Green’s credit, there was no public frustration in his response.

“Of course, I am disappointed in not being in the car for a few races, but I welcome Nick to the team,” stated Green.

Green’s NASCAR future remains uncertain (as of now). The driver and the team have not clarified what will happen when the four-race stretch ends, and the initial promise of a full-time season has already been broken. What is clear, however, is that Green had finally started building momentum when the decision was made.

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Whether he gets another opportunity to continue that progress with Peterson Racing later this season remains one of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the NASCAR organization.