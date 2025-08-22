NASCAR Driver Breaks Silence on Ryan Newman’s ‘Mean’ Words After on Track Drama

Ryan Newman has never been the kind of guy you push around on a racetrack. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner, now running part-time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, came into Richmond with a real chance to snap a nearly 14-year winless streak in the series. For a few laps, it looked like the drought was finally about to end. Then came Corey LaJoie, but after their on-track incident, Ryan Newman had some tough words for him following the race.

In a flash of fender contact and tire smoke, Newman’s shot at victory evaporated, leaving fans buzzing and drivers trading words. And while Newman didn’t hold back on his frustrations, LaJoie has now broken his silence, admitting just how “mean” Newman can be, even when he’s trying to play nice. That fiery exchange set the stage for one of Modified racing’s spiciest storylines this season.

Corey LaJoie breaks down Ryan Newman clash at Richmond

With just 50 laps to go in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 at Richmond Raceway, Ryan Newman looked poised to finally snap a 14-year winless streak in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Restarting from the outside of the front row, Newman was in the perfect spot to control the race. Until Corey LaJoie got into the back of him.

The contact sent Newman hard into the outside wall, crumpling his car and crushing his night. What could’ve been a long-awaited victory ended with Newman limping home in 16th, frustrated and empty-handed. For LaJoie, the aftermath came with mixed emotions. “Newman’s mean whenever he’s trying to be nice to you, let alone when you just wreck him,” he admitted on the Stacking Pennies podcast.

The crash robbed Newman of not just a potential tour win, but also another chance to feel the thrill of victory lane for the first time since his 2017 Cup Series triumph at Phoenix. Interestingly, the veteran didn’t lash out directly at LaJoie in the heat of the moment. “He actually didn’t say anything now. I guess he said some mean things about me on MRN, which whatever,” LaJoie recalled. That restrained response only highlighted Newman’s bottled-up frustration.

LaJoie explained the incident further, saying Newman admitted to spinning his tires and expecting a break in the corner. But when the bumpers misaligned and LaJoie stayed in the throttle, the collision was unavoidable. Still, LaJoie acknowledged the growing weight of these moments. “I’m starting to even be more and more aware on this,” he reflected, recognizing the fine line between racing hard and wrecking a veteran chasing redemption.

Why LaJoie doesn’t mind Reddick or Bowman missing playoffs

NASCAR veteran Corey LaJoie isn’t shedding any tears for Tyler Reddick or Alex Bowman’s playoff peril as they and other drivers look to clinch the final playoff spot at Daytona. Even though both drivers have delivered solid seasons. After Richmond, where Austin Dillon clinched his spot by leading 107 laps, LaJoie laid it all out.

Success in the playoffs ultimately comes down to wins, not consistency. “It’s not like Austin Dillon has tried less hard for the last 23 races … and it’s just freaking hard to win a Cup race,” he told Inside the Race with Steve Letarte and Todd Gordon. “Tyler Reddick has had the same opportunity … Alex Bowman has the same opportunity to do what Austin Dillon did, what SVG did.”

LaJoie’s point hits home. Dillon, standing outside the top 10 in points, secured his playoff berth not through consistency or speed. But by winning when it mattered the most. Meanwhile, Reddick and Bowman, despite racks of top-10 finishes (five for Reddick, six for Bowman), find themselves on the bubble with only wins likely to save them.

With Reddick finishing 34th at Richmond (after a crash) and Bowman as runner-up, their playoff spots now hinge on Daytona. If a new winner emerges there, only one can advance. LaJoie laid it bare: “Because they didn’t execute for the first 23 races, now they have to wear the stress this week and go attack Daytona with the potential of missing the playoffs, even being top-10 in points.”

In LaJoie’s eyes, there’s no injustice here. It’s just the harsh reality of NASCAR’s win-or-die structure. At Daytona, survival itself is a challenge, and in a sport where one breakout victory can change everything, consistency alone rarely saves a season. His message is clear. In NASCAR, winning is the only guarantee.