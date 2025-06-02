NASCAR Driver Calls for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to Give No.77 the ‘Kyle Busch Treatment’

“We’re here to win races, not be in a boy band,” were Carson Hocevar’s words after his best-ever Cup Series finish. The 2nd place run in Atlanta showed everyone s glimpse of what Hocevar can do with a fast race car, but also showed us his rowdy side. The sophomore driver was not shy in ruffling feathers, getting into tangles with Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and even his mentor, Ross Chastain. While his rowdy side has significantly simmered down since Atlanta, he might have chosen the wrong person to anger at Nashville.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is having a stellar season by his standards. Racing as the lone entry for rebranded Hyak Motorsports, Stenhouse Jr. has put the #47 car in a spot for playoff contention! Of course, winning a race would be ideal, and superspeedways are Ricky’s bread and butter. However, while he attempted to keep his momentum up after a 11th place finish at Charlotte, Hocevar ruined his night, and one driver called for Stenhouse Jr. to turn back the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Busch memories reignited for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is packed with tension. But, few moments have drawn as much attention as the Lap 105 incident involving Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. As the field navigated Turns 3 and 4, Hocevar packed air under the rear of Stenhouse’s car. This caused the No. 47 to lose control and slam into the outside wall. Stenhouse’s car suffered significant right-rear and right-front damage, bringing out the caution for the second time that afternoon.

The incident quickly became a flashpoint both on pit road and online. Stenhouse, known for his aggressive driving and willingness to confront rivals, found himself on the receiving end of a move reminiscent of his own past run-ins. Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry didn’t hold back, saying, “Might finally see the No. 77 get punched after that.” Well, that wasn’t any random comment.

Josh Berry was directly referencing the infamous Kyle Busch-Ricky Stenhouse fight at the All-Star Race last year. Ricky Stenhouse threw a punch at Busch following an early-race wreck and a heated post-race confrontation. As Stenhouse’s battered car limped to pit road after being DNFd, he was visibly frustrated and radioed, “Probably going to have to go to the garage in a little bit.” The Nashville was a huge dent in Stenhouse’s Cup Series playoff hopes, and with tempers running high, the garage is bracing for whatever comes next.

“He’s wearing those shorts, those are his boxing shorts,” said Dale Jr. on the Amazon Prime broadcast, adding more emphasis on Stenhouse Jr.’s dust-up with Kyle Busch last year. Why? Well, Ricky was wearing the same shorts when he punched Busch last year. While Stenhouse Jr. has admitted to a patched-up relationship with Kyle Busch, sophomore Hocevar might face Ricky’s wrath after the race is done.

As of the latest updates, Stenhouse’s day at Nashville is over, his No. 47 car too damaged to continue after the Lap 105 incident. Meanwhile, Hocevar is making the most of his opportunity, running solidly in sixth place as the laps wind down. If he manages to secure a top-five finish (or even a podium), it will only add salt to Stenhouse’s wounds. For a driver known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, the post-race fallout could be just as dramatic as the on-track action.

Aggression on and off the track: Stenhouse and Hocevar’s clashing styles

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has built a reputation as one of NASCAR’s most unapologetically aggressive personalities, both behind the wheel and in the garage. His dirt-track roots and relentless drive have shaped a career marked by bold moves and heated confrontations. Stenhouse’s off-track persona matches his racing style. It’s unfiltered, combative, and fiercely competitive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the track, Stenhouse’s aggression borders on reckless, often drawing criticism from fellow drivers and analysts. He’s known for late blocks, squeezing competitors, and refusing to yield, even when it risks wrecks. This season alone, Stenhouse has been involved in several high-profile incidents. Some observers point out his tendency to repeat risky maneuvers rather than adapt or learn from past mistakes.

Carson Hocevar, meanwhile, represents a new generation of NASCAR drivers equally unafraid to push boundaries. At just 22, Hocevar has quickly become known for his aggressive on-track tactics. His assertive driving style has led to both impressive results and contentious moments, including intentional spins and hard racing that sometimes crosses the line.

Remember Kyle Busch raging on Carson Hocevar at Atlanta after the latter’s aggressive driving throughout the race, endangering multiple drivers? “Go tell that 77 he’s done that same f—— move ten times. I don’t care. I’ll f——wreck him,” Kyle Busch had fumed over the radio after Hocevar’s aggressive driving led to the Rowdy dropping out of the top 10.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The clash at Nashville was almost inevitable given both drivers’ reputations. Stenhouse’s off-track fire and Hocevar’s on-track audacity collided in spectacular fashion. It reignited debates about where to draw the line between hard racing and recklessness. As NASCAR continues to evolve, the tension between veteran grit and youthful boldness remains at the heart of the sport’s most compelling rivalries.